Cebu Business Park and Cebu I.T. Park launch Car-Free Sundays 

“We are excited to introduce this new initiative with the hope that it will resonate with our community members” said Daphne Fortuna, Ayala Land’s Estate development manager for Cebu Business Park. “By coming together and participating in Car-Free Sundays, we hope it will catch on and that people really enjoy the Car-Free routes with their family, friends and even pets.”

The launch of Car-Free Sundays on June 2, 2024, at Cebu Business Park involved a collaboration with the Cebu Orthopaedics Institute, who commemorated their 25th anniversary with a celebratory run spanning distances of 3k, 6k, 12k, and 16k categories. Participants of the anniversary run inaugurated the estate’s Car-Free route along Mindanao Ave. Meanwhile, at Cebu I.T. Park, an energizing warm-up and dance marathon conducted by Anytime Fitness preceded the commencement of the event, motivating attendees to engage in running, biking, and leisurely walks along the 1km loop along Geonzon St., I. Villa St., JM Del Mar St., and Abad St.