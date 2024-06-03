Cebu Business Park and Cebu I.T. Park launch Car-Free Sundays 

In a bid to promote sustainable lifestyles and create more liveable communities, Ayala Land’s Cebu Business Park and Cebu I.T. Park have announced the launch of Car-Free Sundays. This initiative, which is supported by the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), aims to bring smiles to our city’s streets by temporarily closing them off to vehicles and encouraging people to walk, cycle, or use alternative modes of transportation.
The month-long initiative will run every Sunday in June from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., giving residents and visitors the opportunity to experience these areas of the city in a whole new way. By removing cars from the equation, select streets will be transformed into vibrant, pedestrian-friendly spaces where people can gather, socialize, and enjoy various outdoor activities safely together.
“We are excited to introduce this new initiative with the hope that it will resonate with our community members” said Daphne Fortuna, Ayala Land’s Estate development manager for Cebu Business Park. “By coming together and participating in Car-Free Sundays, we hope it will catch on and that people really enjoy the Car-Free routes with their family, friends and even pets.”
The launch of Car-Free Sundays on June 2, 2024, at Cebu Business Park involved a collaboration with the Cebu Orthopaedics Institute, who commemorated their 25th anniversary with a celebratory run spanning distances of 3k, 6k, 12k, and 16k categories. Participants of the anniversary run inaugurated the estate’s Car-Free route along Mindanao Ave. Meanwhile, at Cebu I.T. Park, an energizing warm-up and dance marathon conducted by Anytime Fitness preceded the commencement of the event, motivating attendees to engage in running, biking, and leisurely walks along the 1km loop along Geonzon St., I. Villa St., JM Del Mar St., and Abad St.
By kick starting Car-Free Sundays in Cebu, Cebu Business Park and Cebu I.T. Park hope to set a positive example for other communities to follow, so collectively there are more sustainable and liveable urban spaces that promote a healthier and more active way of life.
There are so many benefits of Car-Free Sundays. Not only does it promote a healthier and more active lifestyle by encouraging people to get out and move around, it also helps reduce air pollution and carbon emissions, leading to a cleaner and greener environment. Additionally, it fosters a sense of community and belonging, as people come together to enjoy the outdoors in a car-free, stress-free zone.
Mark your calendars and join the upcoming Car-Free Sundays this Jun 9, 16, 23, and 30 and visit the official pages of Cebu Business Park and Cebu I.T. Park for the latest updates. (SPONSORED CONTENT)