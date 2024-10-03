Cebu Business Park marks phase one Redevelopment Plan completion with ceremonial tree planting

In a significant move towards urban beautification and enhanced community living standards, Cebu Business Park (CBP) held a tree-planting ceremony along the newly upgraded Mindanao Avenue on September 26, 2024. As part of an ongoing redevelopment project, vibrant yellow copperpod trees, heliconias, galphimias, peanut plants, and golden sundrops were planted to transform the streetscape and walking experience of the 30-year-old estate.
Inspired by the "Golden Mile" concept, the project envisions Mindanao Avenue blooming into an iconic street of yellow as the trees reach full blossom. The aesthetic transformation is expected to make Mindanao Avenue a distinctive and vibrant landmark in Cebu City, showcasing a stunning natural spectacle during flowering seasons.
"This initiative is part of our broader mission to elevate the livability standards of Cebu Business Park. Our aim is to create not only functional urban spaces but also visually appealing environments that foster a sense of community and enhance the overall experience for residents, workers, and visitors,"
said Jennylle S. Tupaz, Ayala Land Estates, Inc. (ALEI) Senior Estates Development Head for Central Luzon and Vismin.
Mindanao Avenue is just one step in this grand plan. Other roads within the estate are scheduled for their own unique streetscape calendars over the coming years. Each road will feature its own palette of flora, creating a series of distinct environments across Cebu Business Park.
The tree planting ceremony is part of the estate's long-term redevelopment plan and commitment to environmental sustainability, community wellness, and the beautification of urban spaces. By incorporating a distinct landscape design that improves the community’s sense of place, Cebu Business Park aims to set new standards for modern, livable urban communities.
Residents and visitors can look forward to experiencing an enhanced walking environment in the estate, blending the natural beauty of the newly planted trees with the upgraded infrastructure along Mindanao Avenue.
About the Cebu Business Park Redevelopment Plan
Cebu Business Park, Ayala Land's flagship development in Cebu, serves as the central business district of the region. Spanning 50 hectares, the estate is currently undergoing a major redevelopment that will enhance the CBP's site resiliency, improve streetscapes, and introduce thoughtfully designed civic spaces and gateway signages, all aimed at increasing convenience and fostering a stronger sense of community.
The redevelopment plan is being carried out in several phases. The first phase, scheduled for completion by the end of this year, focuses on critical infrastructure upgrades along Mindanao Ave and portions of Cardinal Rosales Ave, including drainage line upgrades, road and sidewalk widening, and improvements to streetscapes for better pedestrianization. The second phase will begin in Q1 of 2025 and will cover Bohol St. and Luzon Ave. (SPONSORED CONTENT)