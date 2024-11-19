Cebu Home and Builders Centre launches Mega Year-End Sale across all branches

Cebu Home and Builders Centre is holding its Mega Year-End Sale, running from November 15 to December 15, 2024, at its branches in Banilad, Mactan, N. Bacalso, Consolacion, Minglanilla, Carcar, and Toledo.
This annual event offers significant discounts on a wide range of home improvement products, providing homeowners and DIY enthusiasts with an opportunity to save on essential materials.
Cebu Home and Builders Centre, established in 2002, is committed to helping Filipinos achieve their dream of building quality homes. As a subsidiary of Cebu Oversea Hardware Co., Inc., the company continues to offer affordable, high-quality home improvement materials to the local community.
The sale features discounts of up to 40 percent on select items from top and exclusive brands. Customers can find deals on a variety of products, including high-quality tiles, premium bathroom fixtures, lighting, power tools, and SPC and wood laminated flooring. Special promotions include up to 30 percent off on popular items like Shape Ceramics, GuardTec Antimicrobial Protection Tiles, and Fino Tech products. Additionally, all Sunday shoppers will receive an extra two percent off select house brands.
Homeowners looking to upgrade their bathrooms can benefit from exclusive bundles at the Roca Showroom. These bundles offer 25 percent off when purchasing a water closet, wash basin, and faucet together, along with discounts of up to 30 percent on specially marked items. Regularly priced items in the showroom are also discounted by 15 percent.
For those who prefer shopping online, Cebu Home and Builders Centre provides the same in-store discounts through its website, cebuhomebuilders.com, ensuring a convenient and seamless experience for customers. (SPONSORED CONTENT)