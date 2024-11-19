Cebu Home and Builders Centre launches Mega Year-End Sale across all branches

Cebu Home and Builders Centre is holding its Mega Year-End Sale, running from November 15 to December 15, 2024, at its branches in Banilad, Mactan, N. Bacalso, Consolacion, Minglanilla, Carcar, and Toledo.

This annual event offers significant discounts on a wide range of home improvement products, providing homeowners and DIY enthusiasts with an opportunity to save on essential materials.