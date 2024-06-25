Cebu Home and Builders Centre offers unbeatable bundle deals and discounts at its annual Midyear Big Sale

Cebu Home and Builders Centre, the community's trusted destination for quality hardware products and home improvement solutions, is thrilled to unveil its highly anticipated Midyear Big Sale, which promises customers a shopping experience like no other. The Midyear Big Sale, lasting from June 1 to 30, 2024, is jam-packed with discounts of up to 50 percent, making it the perfect opportunity to indulge in your favorite products and enjoy significant savings. The sale features a vast array of products from their most sought-after categories, including tiles, bathroom fixtures, lighting, DIY products, home improvement, and much more, allowing customers to maximize value on their purchases.

Furthermore, apart from their discount offers on individual products, they also offer unbeatable bundle deals with discounts of up to 25 percent, meticulously curated to cater to all your needs and preferences while ensuring you can enjoy the best prices and unlock even more significant savings. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home or refresh your living space, Cebu Home and Builders Centre's bundle deals make it easy and affordable to get everything you need. And that's not all—you don't need to beat the weekday rush because the Sunday Special Treat is here, offering an extra 2 percent discount on all house brands every Sunday. That's right, you can enjoy even more significant savings on the already affordable and premium products.

To make shopping even more convenient, Cebu Home and Builders Centre has enhanced its website for online ordering. Customers can now browse the extensive product catalog, place orders, and complete transactions quickly and securely from the comfort of their homes.

So, what are you waiting for? Dive into Cebu Home and Builders Centre's Midyear Big Sale and take advantage of these fantastic discounts. Shop now and immerse yourself in a world of unbeatable deals that will leave you wanting more.

Visit its branches in Banilad, Mactan, N. Bacalso, Consolacion, Minglanilla, and Carcar. (PR)