Cebu Institute of Technology - University once again leads the Registered Engineer Licensure Examination

Fourth placer Andrew Adlawon and Top 5 placer Gil Francis were both equally elated to hear that they landed top spots in the examination and immediately rushed to their families to announce the exciting news.

“We already expected that perhaps being a top placer wasn’t for us. It was a happy moment for my family because I’m the first in my family to get a PRC license,” Andrew shared.

“When I got the news, I rushed to my father who was already bedridden. I told him that I topped the boards. It was a really happy moment for my family because I can now contribute and help them,” Gil also shared.

Faced with the crushing pressure to excel, these incredible youngsters pushed through the noise and persevered despite numerous other challenges they encountered, such as the weather and mental and physical exhaustion.

“I needed to top the boards because if I ever fell short of that expectation from people, I would feel like a failure,” Jolly Babe shared.

“I had to mentally, physically, and spiritually prepare myself for this exam. I trusted God, so I went through this with a peaceful mind and peaceful heart,” Andrew said.

“Preparation really is key. It was very important to keep my composure throughout the board exam,” Gil also said.

The future is bright for these three youngsters whose tenacity, grit, and determination have shaped them into the electrical engineers that Cebu Institute of Technology – University is proud to induct onto its prestigious LRAC Wall of Fame. Their names will be carved among the university’s top board passers throughout the years, forever cementing their legacy as some of Cebu’s finest scholars. (SPONSORED CONTENT)