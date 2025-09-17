Cebu Institute of Technology - University once again leads the Registered Engineer Licensure Examination

On August 29, 2025, Cebu Institute of Technology – University held a press conference for its top licensure passers of the recent Registered Engineer Licensure Examination at the LRAC Wall of Fame in the university’s library.
Top passers Jolly Babe A. Siago, Andrew Adlawon, and Gil Francis F. Maglinte sat down with the Cebuano media and shared their journey, study secrets, and habits that made them nationwide top passers.
Jolly Babe Siago placed first out of the 4,137 passers. Siago shared her experience as the engineering student projected to excel in the boards and how that kind of pressure pushed and motivated her to become the top board passer she is today.
“I really felt so happy and shocked at the same time when I heard the news that I ranked first in the recent licensure examination. I never expected to be a placer, and I was hopeless at the time. Although I was shocked, I was filled with gratitude. What flashed in my mind were the people who helped me get through it,” Siago said.
Fourth placer Andrew Adlawon and Top 5 placer Gil Francis were both equally elated to hear that they landed top spots in the examination and immediately rushed to their families to announce the exciting news.
“We already expected that perhaps being a top placer wasn’t for us. It was a happy moment for my family because I’m the first in my family to get a PRC license,” Andrew shared.
“When I got the news, I rushed to my father who was already bedridden. I told him that I topped the boards. It was a really happy moment for my family because I can now contribute and help them,” Gil also shared.
Faced with the crushing pressure to excel, these incredible youngsters pushed through the noise and persevered despite numerous other challenges they encountered, such as the weather and mental and physical exhaustion.
“I needed to top the boards because if I ever fell short of that expectation from people, I would feel like a failure,” Jolly Babe shared.
“I had to mentally, physically, and spiritually prepare myself for this exam. I trusted God, so I went through this with a peaceful mind and peaceful heart,” Andrew said.
“Preparation really is key. It was very important to keep my composure throughout the board exam,” Gil also said.
The future is bright for these three youngsters whose tenacity, grit, and determination have shaped them into the electrical engineers that Cebu Institute of Technology – University is proud to induct onto its prestigious LRAC Wall of Fame. Their names will be carved among the university’s top board passers throughout the years, forever cementing their legacy as some of Cebu’s finest scholars. (SPONSORED CONTENT)