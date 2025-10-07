Cebu Just Became More Radiant with SKINPLICITY

A trusted name in beauty, SKINPLICITY recently launched two new clinics in the bustling city of Cebu.

With a cleaner and more contemporary look and feel, clients can expect a more modern and comprehensive approach to make sure everyone is “Simply Beautiful”. From acne remedies, skin maintenance, to anti-aging procedures, SKINPLICITY’S loyal clientele have always gone back for tried and tested treatments that simply work. The clinic has also grown its market to accommodate not just the ladies, but also men who are looking for fast yet effective services to address skin and body concerns.

Dr. Cecilia “Che” Bernad, founder and chief doctor of SKINPLICITY, shares about the clinic’s continued success saying, “With more than twenty years of experience, we’ve already streamlined our approach by offering only effective and reliable treatments that our clients have consistently been doing.”



The newly launched SKINPLICITY in the premium locations of SM City JMALL and Ayala Center Cebu have become the initial branches for the clinic’s updated aesthetic. To celebrate the milestones and as a treat to loyal clients, a celebrity couple was flown in to grace the respective launches. Actor Benjamin Alves and model Chelsea Robato who both endorse the clinic met the invited clients and guests of SKINPLICITY.