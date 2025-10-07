Cebu Just Became More Radiant with SKINPLICITY

A trusted name in beauty, SKINPLICITY recently launched two new clinics in the bustling city of Cebu.
With a cleaner and more contemporary look and feel, clients can expect a more modern and comprehensive approach to make sure everyone is “Simply Beautiful”. From acne remedies, skin maintenance, to anti-aging procedures, SKINPLICITY’S loyal clientele have always gone back for tried and tested treatments that simply work. The clinic has also grown its market to accommodate not just the ladies, but also men who are looking for fast yet effective services to address skin and body concerns.
Dr. Cecilia “Che” Bernad, founder and chief doctor of SKINPLICITY, shares about the clinic’s continued success saying, “With more than twenty years of experience, we’ve already streamlined our approach by offering only effective and reliable treatments that our clients have consistently been doing.”
The newly launched SKINPLICITY in the premium locations of SM City JMALL and Ayala Center Cebu have become the initial branches for the clinic’s updated aesthetic. To celebrate the milestones and as a treat to loyal clients, a celebrity couple was flown in to grace the respective launches. Actor Benjamin Alves and model Chelsea Robato who both endorse the clinic met the invited clients and guests of SKINPLICITY.
The two beautiful ambassadors in their own right perfectly embody the more contemporary approach of SKINPLICITY, going with the times and offering a fresher take in self-care and personal enhancements.
During the launch, signature treatments and certified procedures were also highlighted.
Iontophoresis has been SKINPLICITY’s signature treatment since the clinic’s inception and has remained a bestseller due to its effectiveness. With the clinic’s proprietary gel, an electric current is used to increase absorption of the solution. The result is brighter and tighter skin with controlled sebum and acne. Lastly, it minimizes the appearance of pores on the skin.
The RV8 Laser Facial offers eight revolutionary effects in one treatment.
Even with just a once a month treatment, the laser addresses lines, scars, pores, lifting, pimples, whitening, rejuvenation, and pigmentation! Clients get the most with every visit, visibly seeing the results after each procedure.
Synergy is a non-invasive anti-aging treatment that combines Radio Frequency (RF) with Micro Focused Ultrasound (MFU), giving the skin better results. RF uses heat on the skin’s surface for collagen and elastin generation. MFU uses ultrasound to penetrate deeper, to the SMAS (superficial muscle layer under the skin) for better lifting effects.
Aquapeel Facial is a premium facial that has five steps that result in hydrated, glass-like skin. A deep cleanse starts the facial followed by a suction that exfoliates. This incorporates three different serums to cleanse, tone, and hydrate the skin. Extraction of comedones is inserted after this step. The third step is microcurrent lifting, followed electroporation for better absorption of active ingredients. The final step is cooling, to close pores, minimize any redness and swelling and to seal in the moisture.
The gold standard in non-invasive anti-aging and lifting, Ultherapy is an FDA-approved, focused ultrasound treatment that targets deeper skin layers where collagen is produced. After a treatment, the skin will gradually have improved laxity and reduced fine lines and wrinkles. The results appear gradually as new collagen forms, offering a non-surgical alternative to a facelift. Known to give a sculpted v-shaped jawline, each treatment lifts the brow, temple area, and cheeks while reducing double chin.
With all these improvements, SKINPLICITY is already equipped for franchising, further expanding its beauty offerings to a wider market.
SKINPLICITY is located at SM J Mall, Ayala Center Cebu, Pacific Mall Mandaue, Gaisano Fiesta Mall Tabunok, and SM City North EDSA in Manila.