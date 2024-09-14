Cebu Landmasters continues to dominate VisMin market, awarded as ‘Best Developer in Mindanao’ for third consecutive year

Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) was once again named as the number one developer in the Visayas and Mindanao (VisMin) in the most recent Colliers Real Estate market study, besting other national players present in VisMin and sealing its market dominance in the region. CLI also increased its market share in terms of net take-up to 19.3 percent from last year’s 15.6 percent.

The real estate market study covers the period H2 2023 to H1 2024 and in key cities in VisMin, and including some areas in Luzon.