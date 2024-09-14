Cebu Landmasters continues to dominate VisMin market, awarded as ‘Best Developer in Mindanao’ for third consecutive year

Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) was once again named as the number one developer in the Visayas and Mindanao (VisMin) in the most recent Colliers Real Estate market study, besting other national players present in VisMin and sealing its market dominance in the region. CLI also increased its market share in terms of net take-up to 19.3 percent from last year’s 15.6 percent.
The real estate market study covers the period H2 2023 to H1 2024 and in key cities in VisMin, and including some areas in Luzon.
“The result of the market study is a strong testament that Cebu Landmasters continues to deliver projects that respond to the needs of the VisMin market,”
highlighted CLI Senior Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Jose Franco Soberano.
The listed company also bagged the Best Developer in Mindanao award for the third consecutive year during the 12th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards. Other CLI projects that won the prestigious accolade are as follows: lyf Cebu City as Best Co Living Space, Velmiro Greens Bohol as Best Housing Development in the Visayas, Casa Mira Towers Guadalupe as Best Affordable Condo Architectural Design, and Mirani Steps Danao as Best Affordable Condo Development in Metro Cebu.
Recognized as Highly Commended are the following projects: Velmiro Heights Consolacion for Best Housing Development in Metro Cebu, Casa Mira Homes Davao for Best Housing Development in Metro Davao, The East Village at DGT for Best Condo Development in Metro Davao, Casa Mira Homes Butuan for Best Housing Development in Mindanao, and Citadines Bacolod City for Best Hotel Development.
CLI has more than 120 projects in different categories in 17 key cities in VisMin. The company continues its expansion in the region and will soon be introducing its project in Southern Luzon.
