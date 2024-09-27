Cebu Music Festival set to showcase Bisaya talent in California, USA

The official event musicians include Emil Pinlac on bass, Rowin on drums, Mike on lead guitar, and Sonny on keyboard.

The event is made possible by Tagpuan, Bai Cebu Lechon, Mango Tours, Acaso Design, Zena Catering, The Sugar Mommy, The Epley Team, Armstrong Hospice, and Eastern Home Health. It is presented in partnership with Athena Home Care, Aileen's Delish, Aging Assistant, Rockwell Family, Wagas Ukuleles, @The Grounds, Lina and Family, B ORIG, DC Professional Service, Strong Spirit Production, Sentro Market, and Portfolio Real Estate.

Rolly shares the inspiration behind the event: "We're aiming to bridge the gap between the vibrant Cebuano/Bisaya music scene in the Philippines and the often-overlooked Cebuano/Bisaya community in the United States." He adds, "We hope to connect Cebuano/Bisaya musicians in California, foster collaboration, and provide a platform for them to share their music with a wider audience."

Laag Ta Bai! The Cebu Music Festival-USA will take place on September 27, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM (GMT-7) at The Grounds Attaway Pavilion, a high-end event center in Roseville, California, with a capacity of 400 to 2,000 people.