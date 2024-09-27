Cebu Music Festival set to showcase Bisaya talent in California, USA

US-based Cebuanos and Bisayans are coming together to showcase the unique talent and diversity of the Bisaya region in a one-night-only concert in California, USA, on September 27, 2024.
Dubbed Laag Ta Bai! The Cebu Music Festival-USA, the event will feature a variety of Cebuano acts. Headlining the concert is Troy Degamo of 40 the Band, one of the pioneering forces of the Cebu Local Ground music scene from the '80s and '90s.
The concert lineup includes artists from diverse genres:
Pop Princess Mikka from Talamban
Rock balladeer Mary Ann from Mandaue
Pop rock and ’80s new wave from Right as Rain
Popular music from Sacramento-based G2
Hard rock from Black Box
After The Storm playing folk and country
DJ Odie Lim spinning ’80s music
Edwin Umapas, a celebrated winner of the Cebu Pop Music Festival
The event is organized by Rolly Wagas, a singer and songwriter from Compostela, Cebu. Rolly has performed alongside Joey Ayala, ASIN, Noel Cabangon, Tropical Depression, Parokya ni Edgar, and more. He is now based in California, where he works full-time as a musician, producer, and event organizer.
The official event musicians include Emil Pinlac on bass, Rowin on drums, Mike on lead guitar, and Sonny on keyboard.
The event is made possible by Tagpuan, Bai Cebu Lechon, Mango Tours, Acaso Design, Zena Catering, The Sugar Mommy, The Epley Team, Armstrong Hospice, and Eastern Home Health. It is presented in partnership with Athena Home Care, Aileen's Delish, Aging Assistant, Rockwell Family, Wagas Ukuleles, @The Grounds, Lina and Family, B ORIG, DC Professional Service, Strong Spirit Production, Sentro Market, and Portfolio Real Estate.
Rolly shares the inspiration behind the event: "We're aiming to bridge the gap between the vibrant Cebuano/Bisaya music scene in the Philippines and the often-overlooked Cebuano/Bisaya community in the United States." He adds, "We hope to connect Cebuano/Bisaya musicians in California, foster collaboration, and provide a platform for them to share their music with a wider audience."
Laag Ta Bai! The Cebu Music Festival-USA will take place on September 27, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM (GMT-7) at The Grounds Attaway Pavilion, a high-end event center in Roseville, California, with a capacity of 400 to 2,000 people.