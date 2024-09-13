Cebuana business leader and advocate to compete in Mrs. Global International World Pageant 2024, set to represent the Philippines

During the press conference, Zamora emphasized her commitment to her advocacy for women's education, which aligns with the values of the Milestone Ms. and Mrs. Global International World pageant. "I joined this pageant because its values fit my advocacy and I closely adhere to the pageant’s mission of educating underprivileged children," Zamora said. "Despite having other titles, I did not decline the offer because I am fascinated by its mission and vision."

Zamora, who also holds the title of Mrs. Icon World 2023, is no stranger to pageantry. She has been actively involved in the beauty pageant scene, both as a participant and as an organizer. When asked about her preparedness for the upcoming competition, Zamora expressed confidence, “I’m proud to say that I’m very much ready because I have real experience with the same competition.”

The Milestone Pageant is known for its emphasis on personal development and community service. Zamora believes that this platform will allow her to further her advocacy. "I am a winner already from my heart," she remarked. "When we join a competition, we should have the attitude of winning. My edge is that I am a total package. I am beautiful, compassionate, and I have a big heart to execute the mission and vision of the organization."

Zamora also highlighted her desire to use the pageant as an opportunity to expand her network and make new connections, “It is another chance for me to showcase my advocacy and meet new friends and fellow sisters from around the world.”

Zamora's advocacy work and her efforts to empower women through education have been well-recognized. She continues to inspire many by balancing her roles as a business leader, public servant, mother, and beauty queen. Her journey in the Mrs. Global International World 2024 pageant is not just about winning another title, but about amplifying her voice and her cause to inspire women everywhere.

The Grand Coronation Night is set to happen on September 14, 2024, and will see participation from 30 to 40 countries. As Zamora prepares to take the stage, she remains focused on her goal to empower young children through education.

With her passion, experience, and dedication, Wilma Laude Zamora stands as a strong contender in the upcoming competition, bringing pride to the Philippines and advocating for a cause that resonates worldwide. (SPONSORED CONTENT)