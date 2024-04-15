Cebuano teacher fosters valuable Math skills to young students, promotes appreciation for the subject's fundamental relevance in the real world

Manlangit addressed the significant impact of cultural differences between the Philippines and the US on classroom dynamics and student engagement. She emphasized the importance of acknowledging and addressing these differences to create an inclusive learning environment. Manlangit continuously implements strategies such as promoting open communication and mutual respect, incorporating culturally responsive teaching practices, and adapting instructional strategies to cater to diverse learning styles. Additionally, she emphasized the need to foster resilience and self-motivation in students to achieve success, regardless of cultural backgrounds.

Manlangit liked to use a method called the "Thinking Classroom," which focuses on making students think and work together. In her classroom, students dedicate two entire days, Monday and Tuesday, working in groups of three at eight whiteboards, collaboratively solving problems known as "thin-sliced questions." Even though it was hard to change at first, she kept trying new ideas and worked with other teachers to make it easier.

In her article published in January 2024 in the “International Journal of Open-Access,” Manlangit explained the process in helping students think critically and solve problems—noting that it's important to keep students’ interests in learning alive. She imparted that traditional math teaching methods weren't enough. Instead, students should be actively involved in math activities. Manlangit uses hands-on activities like folding paper and using geoboards, which are boards with pegs and rubber bands, to help students understand difficult ideas.

She also makes sure her teaching fits each student’s skill set. She uses fair grading, so students know what they need to do to get good grades. They can redo parts of tests they didn't do well on. This helps them take responsibility for their grades and keeps them motivated to learn.

Besides teaching math, Manlangit teaches her students about protecting the environment and making positive changes in their community. She's part of a program called the “Environmental Solutionary Teacher Fellowship.” With help from groups like the Fitzgerald Marine Reserve and Pacific Beach Coalition, she's working on plans to solve environmental problems.

Her work has been noticed by “The Filipino American Post,” a newspaper and website that shares news about Filipinos and Filipino-American communities. They've praised her for the difference she's making in her students' education and in her community.

Looking back on her career, Manlangit remembers happy moments, like when a student finally understood a hard math problem. She wants to keep helping students learn math and grow into smart, kind people. Manlangit, as a math teacher, aims to make a lasting impact on her students' mathematical understanding, critical thinking, and overall growth. She wants students to grasp fundamental concepts through engaging instruction, fostering an appreciation for math's real-world relevance, promoting resilience and a growth mindset, equipping students for future success, and advocating for equity and inclusion in math education. She also seeks to engage with parents and the community to support student learning and well-being.

Manlangit exemplifies the very best of the teaching profession, shaping minds, touching hearts, and transforming lives with every lesson taught and every life touched.

