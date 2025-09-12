CebuDoc Group celebrates 53 years with ‘Gala of Gratitude’

Dr. Larrazabal highlighted several major developments, among them a new parking facility that can accommodate 300 vehicles, ensuring greater convenience for patients and doctors. He also announced the construction of a new building with a modern lobby, an expanded emergency room, and a state-of-the-art docking system capable of receiving two ambulances side by side. This facility will also house 50 new private rooms.

CebuDoc Group continues to push the boundaries of innovation by introducing the province’s first Da Vinci robotic surgical system, designed to shorten surgery times and improve patient outcomes, as well as the country’s first bilevel operating room complemented by the Endo Alpha system, a fully integrated digital OR that enhances surgical efficiency.

Beyond these infrastructure and technological advancements, CebuDoc has expanded specialized services such as Larrazabal Eye in Manila and SmilePro, extending its reach to patients outside Cebu. “Every patient deserves world-class healthcare, not just in Cebu, but across the Philippines,” Dr. Larrazabal said, affirming the group’s vision of expanding access to quality and compassionate care nationwide.

The group has also acquired a 2,600 sqm property beside Mactan Doctors’ Hospital for future growth. True to its commitment to service beyond profit, CebuDoc unveiled CharityDoc, the country’s only one-storey, privately operated charity hospital, a milestone that embodies its mission of providing healthcare to those most in need.

Looking ahead, Dr. Larrazabal announced the ongoing construction of Balamban Doc, a new hospital that will bring CebuDoc’s brand of excellence to northern Cebu.