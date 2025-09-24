CebuDoc Group launches VisMin’s first-ever Robotic Surgical Program, da Vinci Surgical System

CebuDoc Group has yet again pushed the boundaries of medicine and healthcare in the Philippines as it formally launched the first Robotic Surgical System in the Visayas and Mindanao utilizing the da Vinci Surgical System on September 11, 2025.
This historic launch positions CebuDoc as a trailblazer in next-generation healthcare not only in Cebu but across the entire southern region of the country. By embracing this cutting-edge technology, CebuDoc Group of hospitals are bridging the gap between global innovations and local access providing world-class and minimally invasive surgical care closer to home.
“This is not just about acquiring new technology; it’s about transforming patient care,” said Dr. Potenciano “Yong” Larrazabal III, president and chairman of CebuDoc Group.
“With the Robotic Surgical Program, we are ushering in a new era of minimally invasive surgery—one that empowers our surgeons, enhances safety, and brings world-class care closer to home,” Larrazabal added.
The acquisition of this breakthrough technology underscores CebuDoc Group’s commitment in being at the forefront of medical innovation in the region, and continuously elevating the standard of patient care.
Dr. Henry Chua, CebuDoc Director for Robotic Surgery, emphasized that the true value of robotic-assisted surgery lies in its positive impact on patients.
“Robotic technology offers several key benefits aimed at improving patient outcomes, including smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, a lower risk of infection, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery time,” Dr. Chua said.
“This enables us to perform complex procedures with enhanced precision, resulting in safer surgeries and smoother, more comfortable recovery for our patients,” Dr. Chua added.
He also addressed the novelty of this cutting-edge technology, assuring that the system—although advanced and complex—is designed to be user-friendly and allows surgeons to work more safely and efficiently in the operating room. It spans a range of medical fields including urology, gynecology, and general surgery, ensuring that complex procedures deliver better outcomes for patients.
CebuDoc’s endeavor into robotics is carried by a dedicated team of doctors who underwent specialized training in robotic surgery to ensure the highest level of expertise in this ultramodern field.
“CebuDoc has partnered with accredited programs to ensure that our surgeons are fully prepared to utilize this innovation for the benefit of our patients,” Dr. Chua said.
The CebuDoc team has already performed 21 successful robotic-assisted surgeries, showcasing their readiness to execute highly advanced procedures that require a unique skill set.
“This is the future of surgery—it’s happening now, right here at CebuDoc,” Dr. Chua affirmed.
Dr. Pherdes E. Galbo, head gynecologist at CebuDoc Hospital, shared that the robotics program represents a significant advancement in performing complex and delicate procedures, allowing surgeons to treat cancer with greater precision, safety, and efficiency.
“It is technically difficult to assess where the lymph nodes are located or where the lymph nodes are metastasizing the tumor. The machine helps us identify the most probable area where metastasis goes, so we can remove the tumor. There’s what you call AI-guided visualization of the lymph nodes so that’s the good thing with this machine; it helps us in regards to the operation,” Dr. Galbo shared.
“Our team of doctors are all capable of open surgery, we are all certified in regards to laparoscopic surgery. It’s just a matter of shifting your perspective and visualization through the console,” Dr. Galbo added.
CebuDoc remains fearless and steadfast in advancing Cebu’s medical and healthcare landscape, guided by its strong belief that every Filipino deserves access to world-class medical services and professionals—setting the benchmark for patient care across the Philippines. (SPONSORED CONTENT)