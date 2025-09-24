CebuDoc Group launches VisMin’s first-ever Robotic Surgical Program, da Vinci Surgical System

CebuDoc Group has yet again pushed the boundaries of medicine and healthcare in the Philippines as it formally launched the first Robotic Surgical System in the Visayas and Mindanao utilizing the da Vinci Surgical System on September 11, 2025.

This historic launch positions CebuDoc as a trailblazer in next-generation healthcare not only in Cebu but across the entire southern region of the country. By embracing this cutting-edge technology, CebuDoc Group of hospitals are bridging the gap between global innovations and local access providing world-class and minimally invasive surgical care closer to home.

“This is not just about acquiring new technology; it’s about transforming patient care,” said Dr. Potenciano “Yong” Larrazabal III, president and chairman of CebuDoc Group.

“With the Robotic Surgical Program, we are ushering in a new era of minimally invasive surgery—one that empowers our surgeons, enhances safety, and brings world-class care closer to home,” Larrazabal added.