CEBU’S FIRST: EXCITEMENT PEAKS AS DANAO CITY UNVEILS 1ST INTERNATIONAL ULTRA TRAIL EVENT

IN A groundbreaking milestone for the city of Danao, the First Danao City International Ultra Trail is officially announced during a press conference, held at the Danao City DRRM Operations Center.

This event not only sets the stage for the city’s unprecedented sports tourism experience, but also marks a significant moment as it stands as the first-ever International Ultra Trail Running Event in Cebu, sanctioned by Asia Trail Master (ATM).

Asia Trail Master, founded by Kris Van de Velde, is an annual trail running championship series in Asia, featuring 30 Points Races across 15 countries. The arrival of this championship series in Danao City signifies a leap forward for the city in terms of sports tourism and international recognition.

The press conference brings together a remarkable lineup of attendees, both onsite and virtual. Notable figures include Danao City Mayor Thomas Mark “Mix” Durano, Committee Chair on Tourism Hon. Ivy Durano, Sports Development Officer Vincent Paolo Sybico, CDRRM Officer Roland 'Jikjik' Reyes, Event Organizer Marites Bitbit of Virago Sports Management Services, Race Directors, and various sponsors. Virtual guests include sponsors, representatives from different Philippine Sports Organizations, and international trail runners.

During the press conference, the official event date is unveiled, set to take place on January 27-28, 2024. The event offers participants the choice of varied distances and categories, including 15km, 30km, 50km, and 100km. This event is open to participants of all nationalities aged 19 years old and above.

Registration fees vary with an Early Bird rate (October 26 - November 30, 2023) ranging from P2,000 to P3,200 depending on the chosen distance. The Regular Rate (December 1, 2023 - January 10, 2024) applies after the Early Bird period. Detailed registration process and information will be posted via Danao City Gov’t Facebook Page, tomorrow, October 26, 2023.

In an exciting development, the four peaks of Danao City (Mt. Lantauan, Mt. Mago, Licos Peak, and Manghilao Peak) are also launched during the press conference and will be prominently featured during the upcoming ultra trail run. These natural wonders showcase the breathtaking beauty of Danao City's terrain, making it an ideal setting for such a challenging sporting event.