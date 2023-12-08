Feature

CEBU’S FIRST: EXCITEMENT PEAKS AS DANAO CITY UNVEILS 1ST INTERNATIONAL ULTRA TRAIL EVENT

IN A groundbreaking milestone for the city of Danao, the First Danao City International Ultra Trail is officially announced during a press conference, held at the Danao City DRRM Operations Center.

This event not only sets the stage for the city’s unprecedented sports tourism experience, but also marks a significant moment as it stands as the first-ever International Ultra Trail Running Event in Cebu, sanctioned by Asia Trail Master (ATM).

Asia Trail Master, founded by Kris Van de Velde, is an annual trail running championship series in Asia, featuring 30 Points Races across 15 countries. The arrival of this championship series in Danao City signifies a leap forward for the city in terms of sports tourism and international recognition.

The press conference brings together a remarkable lineup of attendees, both onsite and virtual. Notable figures include Danao City Mayor Thomas Mark “Mix” Durano, Committee Chair on Tourism Hon. Ivy Durano, Sports Development Officer Vincent Paolo Sybico, CDRRM Officer Roland 'Jikjik' Reyes, Event Organizer Marites Bitbit of Virago Sports Management Services, Race Directors, and various sponsors. Virtual guests include sponsors, representatives from different Philippine Sports Organizations, and international trail runners.

During the press conference, the official event date is unveiled, set to take place on January 27-28, 2024. The event offers participants the choice of varied distances and categories, including 15km, 30km, 50km, and 100km. This event is open to participants of all nationalities aged 19 years old and above.

Registration fees vary with an Early Bird rate (October 26 - November 30, 2023) ranging from P2,000 to P3,200 depending on the chosen distance. The Regular Rate (December 1, 2023 - January 10, 2024) applies after the Early Bird period. Detailed registration process and information will be posted via Danao City Gov’t Facebook Page, tomorrow, October 26, 2023.

In an exciting development, the four peaks of Danao City (Mt. Lantauan, Mt. Mago, Licos Peak, and Manghilao Peak) are also launched during the press conference and will be prominently featured during the upcoming ultra trail run. These natural wonders showcase the breathtaking beauty of Danao City's terrain, making it an ideal setting for such a challenging sporting event.

Mayor Mix Durano, in his message, states, "Danao is an ecologically diverse city with its peaks being one of the tourist attractions. With our expansion of sports tourism into sports eco-trail, this launching gives us the coverage we desire, a power-packed opportunity for the tourism boost that we need."
Emphasizing the city's commitment to adventure tourism, Hon. Ivy Durano articulated, "The 1st Danao City International Ultra Trail is a testament to our commitment to promoting sports adventure tourism. It is not just a race; it's an exploration of our city's hidden gems, where athletes will push their limits against the backdrop of our breathtaking scenery... This event exemplifies the spirit of adventure tourism that Danao City stands for. We believe in offering unique and unforgettable experiences while respecting our environment and preserving our rich heritage. We look forward to welcoming participants, spectators, and visitors from around the world to experience Danao City in all its splendor."
Kris Van de Velde, the founder of Asia Trail Master (ATM), conveyed his enthusiasm, stating, "Since 2015, we have been all over the Philippines with our championship series... But Danao City will be the first time we will be in Cebu, and I'm sure that this is something that all the international Asia Trail Master fans will be looking forward to, including myself. I'm very much looking forward to coming and meet you all in Danao City at the end of January."

The 1st Danao City International Ultra Trail promises to be an extraordinary event, showcasing the dedication of the City Government of Danao in promoting Sports Tourism and establishing its challenging peaks and terrains in the international trail running scene.

In addition to the thrilling trail run, Danao City will also feature various tour packages, delectable food fests, and invigorating zumba and yoga sessions, promising a holistic experience for participants and spectators alike. (SPONSORED CONTENT)

