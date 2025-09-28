Celebrate mid-autumn with great deals with China Airlines! 

Fly with China Airlines-Taiwanese flag carrier and enjoy special Mid-Autumn Sale fares to North America and Taipei (TPE).

From Cebu, China Airlines offers convenient flights to Taipei with seamless connections to major North American destinations including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Ontario, New York, Vancouver, Seattle and Phoenix.



Flight Schedule (Cebu – Taipei):

CI 706: Departs Cebu MON / TUE / THU / SAT / SUN – 11:50 a.m., arrives Taipei at 02:50 p.m.



Don’t miss this chance to reunite with loved ones or explore exciting destinations with exclusive Mid-Autumn offers. Book now and experience the warmth of Taiwanese hospitality with China Airlines.



Selling Period: Oct. 3 to April 14, 2025

Travel Period: Oct. 3, 2025 April 30, 2026 (SPONSORED CONTENT)