Celebrate Mother's Day in style at SM Seaside City Cebu and SM City Cebu

This Mother's Day, SM Seaside City Cebu and SM City Cebu invite everyone to celebrate and honor mothers with special activities, delightful treats, and memorable experiences. Families can indulge in a delectable feast of various cuisines fit for a queen.
Pampering Sessions with MOM
Pampering mom on this special day is also a must-do when you are in SM Supermalls. The Body Shop and Face Shop offer wide array of products that cater to every skincare and beauty need. From skin & body care, body butters, shower gels, sheet masks, and more, they have all that you need for a spa-treatment at home.
Dermstrata welcomes mothers to enjoy their ND Yag Laser Treatment priced at just P2,450 and Diode Underarm treatment at P5,950. Meanwhile, Yves Rocher provides body lotions and shower gels at highly affordable prices. If you are in for Korean products, Nature Republic offers excellent deals, like the fresh powdery stick for only P1,395 and a 10 + 10 face mask package for P600.
Gifts for MOM
Finding the perfect gift for Mom is a top priority too.
At The SM Store, finding the perfect gift for mom has never been easier. Shoppers can explore curated collection of elegant dresses, trendy accessories, delightful home essentials and many more!
Known for its innovative clothing designs, Uniqlo presents a variety of options perfect for mom’s style preferences. From comfortable loungewear to chic dresses and versatile outwear, Uniqlo has something to suit every taste.
Saturday Dress presents a range of elegant attire, from timeless classics to modern trends, the collections embodies the essence of comfort, making every mom feel beautiful.
For moms who love outdoor adventures, The North Face offers a range of performance-driven gear and apparel. The North Face has everything you need for hiking, camping, or simply staying active outdoors.
Mothers can also choose from cutting edge vacuum cleaners to state-of-the-art care tools at Dyson. They offer unique gifts that combine technology, style, and functionality. This Mother’s Day, Dyson presents their Mother’s Day Exclusive Savings up to P4,935.
On mom’s special day, leading jewelry stores Forever Jewels, Three Hearts, M Lhuillier, Oro China, and Oro Galleria are offering exquisite collections to celebrate the special women in our lives. Buy her favorite pendants, bracelets, earrings, or even diamonds to discover the perfect piece that captures the beauty of your bond with mom.
DINING DEALS FOR MOM
With wide array of food choices from local favorites, there is always something to satisfy every craving at SM Foodcourt.
Moms can also enjoy special deals on their favorite meals, desserts, and beverages, making their day even more memorable.
Chikaan sa Cebu, known for its authentic Filipino dishes, invites families to indulge in a delightful dining experience filled with love, warmth, and delicious flavors. Receive a complimentary leche flan on Mother's Day when you dine and spend at least P1000 or more. A sweet celebration to all Moms out there.
Dine at Classic Savory and enjoy their set meals that cater to every palate, or indulge in the sweet and savory Hawaiian flavors and get ready for a festive dining experience with Kenny Rogers Hawaiian Roast Group Meal.
Zark’s Burger at SM Seaside City presents Zarkada meals priced at just P799. Racks extends an invitation to moms and families to experience their Grilled Huli Huli platter at only P2,545, along with their Rib & Chicken Family Platter, designed to fit everyone's budget.
And of course, Yellow Cab offers a Mix & Match Bundle for only P999.
The mall's entertainment options, including SM Cinema and SM Bowling, provide the perfect backdrop for a memorable family bonding.
Spend Mother’s Day at your favorite SM Supermalls in Cebu and create wonderful memories with the most important woman in your life.
