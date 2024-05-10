Celebrate Mother’s Day with Fili Hotel NUSTAR Cebu’s luxurious cruise experience

Fili Hotel NUSTAR Cebu, the first 5-star Filipino hospitality brand in the Philippines, invites guests to indulge in the ultimate luxury experience this Mother’s Day with its “Set Sail with Mom” deal, a sunset cruise offering surreal views and complimentary cocktails.

NUSTAR Resort Cebu delights in curating luxury lifestyle experiences and one-of-a-kind moments that transcend time and elicit different emotions from guests. These unique moments anchored in NUSTAR’s vision are called NUSTAR Signatures, with Crucero being the first to be launched.

The experience starts even before guests climb aboard a private boat. They will be treated to breathtaking views of the sea, the mountains, and Cebu’s skyline from both the waters and the land. The cruise allows guests to take in and appreciate these sights from various vantage points.

With NUSTAR’s Crucero, guests can cruise along the coast of Cebu and watch a sunset painting in progress from the comfort of a private boat. It provides the perfect setting for romantic getaways, serene solo adventures, or intimate gatherings with friends and family, all while the sky paints itself in majestic sunset colors.

As a special Mother’s Day treat, bookings for the Crucero sunset cruise are priced at Php2,200 per person, inclusive of cocktails. Guests who book a stay at Fili Hotel NUSTAR Cebu can avail of the Crucero experience for an additional P1,500 per person only.

Booking is open from May 1 to 30, 2024, while the Crucero sunset cruise is available only on May 11 and May 18, both Saturdays. Room rates start at P10,500

Book via https://bitl.y/ReserveNowAtFiliHotel , call the trunkline at (032) 888 8282, or email NUSTAR at contactus@nustar.com.ph . Terms and conditions apply.

More NUSTAR Signatures will be introduced to guests soon, only here in the Island of New Possibilities. (SPONSORED CONTENT)