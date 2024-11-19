Celebrate the holidays everyday at Bayfront Hotel Cebu!

This holiday season, Bayfront Hotel Cebu invites you to experience festive cheer all year-round. Whether you're staying at Capitol Site or North Reclamation, both locations offer the perfect mix of warmth, comfort, and holiday spirit, with special packages designed to make your stay unforgettable.
Bayfront Hotel Cebu has a variety of accommodations to suit every traveler, from couples to families. At Bayfront Hotel Cebu - Capitol Site, the cozy Classic Room is available from P2,500 per night, with an option for P2,900 that includes breakfast for two. For a bit more space, the Studio Executive Room is perfect at P3,250 with breakfast, or P2,800 for room-only. Families can enjoy the Premiere Family Room, which accommodates up to four guests, starting at P4,100 per night for room-only, or P4,500 with breakfast.
Over at Bayfront Hotel Cebu - North Reclamation, the Superior Room offers a relaxing retreat starting at P2,700 per night for room-only, or P3,100 with breakfast. The Deluxe Room adds extra comfort at P3,000 for room-only, or P3,400 with breakfast. For the ultimate getaway, the Suite Room is available for P5,400 per night, including breakfast for two.
For those staying longer, both locations offer great long-stay packages. At Bayfront Hotel Cebu - Capitol Site, the Classic Room is available for P41,500 per month, and the Studio Executive Room for P47,000, both with utilities included. At Bayfront Hotel Cebu - North Reclamation, the Superior Room is available at P43,500 per month, offering high-speed internet, complimentary parking, and twice-weekly room service.
Both locations offer top-notch amenities to enhance your stay. Caja Kitchen Cebu offers a delicious mix of local and international dishes perfect for holiday feasts. Stay active at Sweat Gym, or unwind at Deck@19 at Capitol Site with stunning views and a refreshing pool. Whether you’re indulging in festive meals or keeping up with your fitness routine, you’ll feel right at home.
Booking your stay is easy! Both hotels welcome walk-in and call-in guests. For reservations or inquiries, call Bayfront Hotel Cebu at (+63) 32 505 3333 or (+63) 917 708 8117, email , or visit .
Whether you're planning a short getaway or an extended retreat, Bayfront Hotel Cebu is ready to make your holidays magical. Let Bayfront Hotel Cebu be your home away from home this season–the hotel can't wait to welcome you. (SPONSORED CONTENT)