Celebrate the Ironman 70.3 Weekend with live concerts from your favorite local bands

The Mactan Newtown, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls’ premier hub in Cebu, is set to host an exhilarating array of events and activities as part of The Adventure Zone, coinciding with the highly-anticipated Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu triathlon on April 21.

From April 19 to 21, The Adventure Zone in Mactan Newtown promises an unforgettable experience for locals and visitors alike, featuring an eclectic mix of music, food, and cultural celebrations.

Kicking off the festivities on April 19 at 6:00 PM is The Mactan Newtown Summer Music Festival, headlined by Davao's burgeoning hip hop sensation, PLAYERTWO, and Filipino hip hop staple, Midnasty. Joining them are incredible artists from Visayas and Mindanao, including Jetter, Kali Hoods, Kaizer, Freshoeas, Mistermil, and Zoya.

On April 21, they will play host to a live performance from Cebu's very own grunge and alternative cover band, Shades of Blue, at 8 Newtown Boulevard.

Apart from the music festivities, the "Adventure Zone" will also host a lechon and Filipino cuisine bazaar, offering a tantalizing array of culinary delights for attendees to savor. Additionally, cultural performances will enchant audiences throughout the weekend, providing a glimpse into the rich heritage and vibrant traditions of the city and its communities.

“We take great pride in being part of this prestigious triathlon event and we are looking forward to sharing the beauty and vibrancy of our 30-hectare township development with the athletes, organizers and tourists, and to showcasing how The Mactan Newtown complements the fast-paced lifestyle of some of the best athletes from all over the globe,” shared Megaworld Lifestyle Malls' First Vice President, Graham Coates.

The Mactan Newtown is a 30-hectare beach-inspired property and Megaworld’s first township development outside of Metro Manila with its own beachfront. Situated on the picturesque island of Mactan, Cebu, it offers a fusion of commercial and leisure components, and stands as a premier destination.

