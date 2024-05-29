Celebrated Visayas and Mindanao real estate developers lead the charge in national progress.

The centre of growth and development in the Philippines is expanding towards Visayas and Mindanao, driven by the rise of industries and real estate markets in these regions, according to developers recognised by the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards.

Top developers, distinguished for their contributions to Visayas and Mindanao, are offering an optimistic outlook for the progressive island groups ahead of the celebration of the 12th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2024, presented by Kohler and supported by Boysen Paints and Dongpeng Ceramic.

Buoyant market, fast-growing economy

With an annual GDP growth of 5.6% in 2023, the Philippines has been one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies, buoyed by an improvement in consumer spending, foreign investment, overseas remittances, and international tourist arrivals, among others, according to Property Report by PropertyGuru, the official magazine.

Major transport infrastructure projects have unlocked values in contiguous plots of developable land and catalysed the rise of master-planned projects beyond the nation’s capital.

Cyndy Tan Jarabata, chairperson of the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards and president of TAJARA Leisure & Hospitality Group Inc., said: “With a growing market for upscale homes, resort living, and branded residences, as well as notable improvements in infrastructure, the regions of Visayas and Mindanao are increasingly asserting themselves as growth hubs beyond the confines of Luzon and Metro Manila. The tourism sector in Visayas and Mindanao has witnessed significant expansion, facilitated by the advent of key transportation infrastructure projects such as the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway, and Davao City Coastal Bypass Road. These initiatives not only enhance accessibility for local travelers but also cater to international tourists, thereby augmenting the regions' overall value proposition."

Amid economic recovery, developers have demonstrated their commitment to diversifying progress by building more high-quality homes, commercial spaces, and industrial projects across the archipelago. The PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards have recognised these efforts with many prestigious accolades for projects in secondary cities, provincial capitals, and emerging property markets such as Cebu, Davao, Batangas, Bacolod, and Iloilo.