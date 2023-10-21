Celebrating 10 years of shared commitment:  Watsons and Operation Smile continue to give children hope and a brighter future

Empowering women and next generation

AS Watson’s commitment to empowering women is demonstrated through its support of Operation Smile’s “Women in Medicine” initiative providing educational pathways for women in the medical and health sectors. This initiative aims to empower more women to become global leaders in medicine, healthcare, and surgery. Five Women in Medicine programs were hosted, including the most recent one in Cebu, Philippines in 2022 where an all-women team of volunteers from various regions and specialists provided educational opportunities and specialty training.

Ngai emphasized the importance of engaging young people in driving sustainability endeavors. The third cohort of the AS Watson Next Gen Sustainability Committee was inaugurated in September 2023, comprising 21 Gen-Z team members across Asia and Europe. As volunteers, the committee members joined the medical mission to support and meet the patients and their families, witnessing the life-changing impact of the Give a Smile campaign.

Ngai said, “AS Watson is giving young people a voice and engaging them in driving the Group’s sustainability initiatives. The Next Gen Sustainability Committee will contribute to various projects centered around youth empowerment, protecting the planet, and diversity, equity, and inclusion during their 18-month mandate. They will accelerate the progress on sustainability and work towards creating a better world.”