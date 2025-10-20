Celebrating 6 years with a bang: BANG Smile commemorates anniversary with charity gala

Claret Lauron-Bajamonde, chief executive officer of BANG Smile Inc., shared how their patients’ unwavering trust has been the driving force in delivering high-quality services.

“Through six years of providing high-quality dental services, we’ve learned some valuable lessons, like the importance of building trust among patients, dentists, and staff. You have to make sure that you are trustworthy enough for your patients to feel comfortable during their dental services,” Bajamonde said.

The dental clinic has gone far and beyond in earning the trust of its patients by supporting two charity foundations that they’ve been donating to as part of BANG’s mission of not only making perfect smiles but also etching them on the faces of those who need help the most.

“We’ve been supporting charity foundations for three years already, and this has been a big part of making BANG what it is today and what it will become in the future. It is our way of bringing the vision of BANG Smile beyond our clinics—our vision to provide help to those who are in need,” Claret shared.

With the help of the brand’s army of beautiful ambassadors, consisting of local and international Bisaya influencers and vloggers, they’ve been able to widen their reach beyond the confines of their dental clinic to all of Cebu.

Claret said, “With an A-list of internationally known Bisdak influencers and vloggers, we’ve been able to maximize our reach to be able to give back to the community.”

With its mission to spread smiles, deliver revolutionary dental services, and provide patient-centered care, BANG Smile continues its goal to further extend its generous arm to those in need while maintaining its patients’ trust. Educating the general public on the importance of dental health is part of its ongoing mission to give back to the community that has played a pivotal role in its speedy growth.

“Our goal is not only to expand our dental clinics with more branches but also to be able to promote proper dental health to everyone,” Claret shared. “We envision that five years from now, these premium dental products will become every home’s essentials—our very own Cebuano-grown dental products brand.”

As a proud Cebuano brand, BANG Smile envisions itself to be a staple in every household while also consistently providing help and assistance to its charity partners. (SPONSORED CONTENT)