Celebrating Dads in style at SM Seaside & SM City Cebu

SM Seaside City Cebu and SM City Cebu are rolling out the red carpet for all the amazing dads this Father’s Day with lots of fantastic deals, dining offers, and exciting events. Whether your dad loves a great meal, enjoys thrilling activities, or has a passion for motorbikes and cars, there’s something special for every super dad!
Bring dad to The SM Store and checkout the wide display of Milanos and K-Swiss shoes with discounts of up to 50 percent off on selected items. Decathlon gives dads the lowest price deals on walking shoes at SM City Cebu. Get up to 50 percent off on selected barong, jackets, and coats at Onesimus.
Don’t miss the new Half Moon Pizza with soda set of three at Yellow Cab for only P549. Avail of the Father’s Day bundle at Kuya J for only P1943 and receive a complimentary serving of Patis Chicken Skin. Enjoy a hearty meal with Dad with the Family Feast bundle at Sunburst.
Have fun times knocking down pins together at your favorite SM Bowling.
Dads will definitely enjoy a thrilling tag adventure at the Lazer Quest in SM Seaside. Glide on ice and make unforgettable memories on Ice Bumper and Ice Skating Rink in SM Seaside. (SPONSORED CONTENT)