Celebrating Faith, Culture, and Community: Palawan Group as a Sinulog 2026 Official Sponsor

The Palawan Group of Companies, which has been serving Cebu for 21 years, proudly joined Sinulog 2026 as an official sponsor, continuing its tradition of supporting the festival each year while celebrating the faith, culture, and resilience that define the city. With Cebu playing a central role in the company’s growth in the Visayas, Palawan Group brought its “barato, paspas, ug walay hasul” (affordable, reliable, and hassle-free) financial services closer to families, workers, and entrepreneurs, allowing them to enjoy the festival while managing their everyday needs. Through on-ground activations, participation in key festival activities, and exclusive promotions, the brand further strengthened its ties with the Cebu market while supporting the community in both festive moments and daily life.

“Cebu is one of Palawan Group’s most important and fastest-growing markets, serving as a vital gateway to the South and reflecting the deep trust Cebuanos place in our pawnshop, remittance, and jewelry services,” said Ilyn Dizon, Marketing Manager for Pawning and Jewelry of the Palawan Group. “Just as the Sto. Niño inspires hope and guidance, Palawan Group stands as a reliable partner for Cebuanos, supporting their financial journey, whether for daily needs, emerging opportunities, or long-term aspirations. Sinulog offers a meaningful platform for us to engage with the community and provide simple, dependable financial solutions in both challenging times and moments of celebration.”