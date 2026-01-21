Celebrating Faith, Culture, and Community: Palawan Group as a Sinulog 2026 Official Sponsor

The Palawan Group of Companies, which has been serving Cebu for 21 years, proudly joined Sinulog 2026 as an official sponsor, continuing its tradition of supporting the festival each year while celebrating the faith, culture, and resilience that define the city. With Cebu playing a central role in the company’s growth in the Visayas, Palawan Group brought its “barato, paspas, ug walay hasul” (affordable, reliable, and hassle-free) financial services closer to families, workers, and entrepreneurs, allowing them to enjoy the festival while managing their everyday needs. Through on-ground activations, participation in key festival activities, and exclusive promotions, the brand further strengthened its ties with the Cebu market while supporting the community in both festive moments and daily life.
“Cebu is one of Palawan Group’s most important and fastest-growing markets, serving as a vital gateway to the South and reflecting the deep trust Cebuanos place in our pawnshop, remittance, and jewelry services,” said Ilyn Dizon, Marketing Manager for Pawning and Jewelry of the Palawan Group. “Just as the Sto. Niño inspires hope and guidance, Palawan Group stands as a reliable partner for Cebuanos, supporting their financial journey, whether for daily needs, emerging opportunities, or long-term aspirations. Sinulog offers a meaningful platform for us to engage with the community and provide simple, dependable financial solutions in both challenging times and moments of celebration.”
Palawan Group celebrated Cebuano culture through key festival highlights, including Palawan Pawnshop Night, which brought Plaza Independencia to life on January 12. Festivalgoers came together in faith and gratitude for Señor Sto. Niño, while Bisaya Squad delivered a high-energy performance that kept the crowd entertained throughout the evening.
The celebration was made even more exciting with interactive activities, giveaways, and prizes, deepening Palawan Group’s connection with the Cebuano community. The brand’s presence also shone along the parade route with the Palawan Group Sinulog Float and extended to major events such as Sinulog Idol 2026, the Sinulog Festival 2026 Queen Coronation Night, and the GMA Caravan.
Rooted in a longstanding relationship with Cebu, Palawan Group’s presence is anchored in 295 Cebu branches in a dedicated workforce of over 1,500 Cebuano partners and associates. The company serves 25,000 Cebuanos daily for remittances and supports over 300,000 pawnshop customers, reflecting its role as a consistent and reliable financial partner for families, workers, and micro-entrepreneurs across the region. This scale reinforces Palawan Group’s commitment to providing accessible financial solutions that Cebuanos can depend on during peak seasons, such as Sinulog, and in their everyday lives.
Throughout the festival, Palawan Group brought its services closer to the community through on-ground activations and customer engagements at key Sinulog hubs, including Fuente Osmeña and Plaza Independencia. These initiatives showcased the brand’s full ecosystem, ranging from pawnshop services and fast remittances via Palawan Express Pera Padala to digital transactions through PalawanPay and ProtekTODO microinsurance, supporting both immediate and long-term financial needs. Cebuanos can conveniently access these services at their nearest branch or through the PalawanPay app, combining ease and reliability. By integrating its extensive branch network with digital innovation through its brick-tech approach, Palawan Group bridges tradition and modern financial solutions, making financial access simpler and more inclusive across Cebu.
“Sinulog is a powerful expression of faith, unity, and the resilience of the Cebuano spirit,” said Bernard Kaibigan, Chief Marketing Officer of the Palawan Group. “By supporting Cebu as an official festival sponsor, we show our commitment to the community and our mission to provide financial solutions that are accessible, dependable, and tailored to the needs of every Cebuano. Our goal is to make everyday transactions simpler, support families in their practical needs, and empower them to celebrate life’s special moments with confidence and peace of mind.”
Beyond the festivities, Palawan Group continues to support Cebuanos through exclusive Sinulog promotions and accessible financial services across its branch network and digital platforms. More importantly, Palawan Group is extending its participation through practical financial support via exclusive Sinulog promos. Customers can enjoy free interest on sangla, special discounts on rematado jewelry and Palawan Gold items, and a 15 percent discount on select ProtekTODO accident insurance policies. In addition, PalawanPay users in Cebu City will receive a P10 voucher valid for 3 months, encouraging convenient, cashless transactions during and after the festivities. These initiatives reflect Palawan Group’s commitment to meaningful engagement, ensuring that financial solutions are within reach in both moments of celebration and everyday life.
Palawan Group not only supports Sinulog in Cebu but also takes part in other major festivals such as Dinagyang in Iloilo and Ati-Atihan in Aklan, highlighting its role in celebrating the faith and culture of communities across the Philippines. By participating as both a sponsor and community partner, the brand brings families, workers, and entrepreneurs closer to festive experiences through on-ground activations, events, accessible financial services, and exclusive promotions. Palawan Group continues to provide convenience, reliability, and practical financial solutions during these iconic festivals and beyond, strengthening its long-standing ties with the communities it serves.
Visit any of the over 3,500 Palawan Pawnshop and Palawan Express Pera Padala branches nationwide or download the PalawanPay app to experience convenient, reliable, and hassle-free financial services anytime, anywhere. (PR)