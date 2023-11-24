Celebrating leadership and commitment: JCI Cebu Inc.'s 76th Induction and Turnover ceremonies

JCI CEBU Inc. is set to celebrate its 76th Induction and Turnover Ceremonies with #Commit2Care at Mezzo Hotel, Cebu City, on November 25. This event signifies a commitment to servant leadership and community service, highlighting the accomplishments of the 2023 term and the induction of the new Board of Directors for 2024.

Under the theme #Commit2Care, JCI Cebu Inc. proudly introduces its newly elected and appointed leaders:

President: Carrel Pantollano

Executive Vice President for Internal: Daryl Niño Jabil

Executive Vice President for External: Dan John Caballero

Secretary General: Fernan Salibongcogon

Treasurer: Jefferson Ombe

Auditor: Lloyd Atillo

Legal Counsel: Atty. John Dexter Cabahug

Director for Communication: Bienvenido Sanchez

Vice President for Training: Mark Anthony Abellana

Vice President for Business Development: Jurex Phil Suson

Vice President for Organizational Development: Robert Wamilda, Jr.

Vice President for Community Development: Mark Lourence Cuyos

Vice President for Linkages: Johnel Luceño

Local Skills Development Director: Niño Jan Miole

Director for Business and Entrepreneurship: Adrian Tan

Director for Membership Engagement and Retention: Renz Edison Tolero

Director for Community Projects: Jobel John Labang

Director for Innovation & Sustainability: Warren Ronell Flores

Director for National Relations: Aguinaldo S. Jimenez

Director for International Relations: Dandel Magto

Director for Training Innovation: Daegie Montermoso

Director for Membership Recruitment and Growth: Glenn Michael Vincent Java

Nucleus Publication Editor-in-Chief: Alvin Baclay

Website Manager: Khen Soronio

