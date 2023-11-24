Feature

Celebrating leadership and commitment: JCI Cebu Inc.'s 76th Induction and Turnover ceremonies

VAUGHN GRAHAM MONTON

JCI CEBU Inc. is set to celebrate its 76th Induction and Turnover Ceremonies with #Commit2Care at Mezzo Hotel, Cebu City, on November 25. This event signifies a commitment to servant leadership and community service, highlighting the accomplishments of the 2023 term and the induction of the new Board of Directors for 2024.

Under the theme #Commit2Care, JCI Cebu Inc. proudly introduces its newly elected and appointed leaders:

  • President: Carrel Pantollano

  • Executive Vice President for Internal: Daryl Niño Jabil

  • Executive Vice President for External: Dan John Caballero

  • Secretary General: Fernan Salibongcogon

  • Treasurer: Jefferson Ombe

  • Auditor: Lloyd Atillo

  • Legal Counsel: Atty. John Dexter Cabahug

  • Director for Communication: Bienvenido Sanchez

  • Vice President for Training: Mark Anthony Abellana

  • Vice President for Business Development: Jurex Phil Suson

  • Vice President for Organizational Development: Robert Wamilda, Jr.

  • Vice President for Community Development: Mark Lourence Cuyos

  • Vice President for Linkages: Johnel Luceño

  • Local Skills Development Director: Niño Jan Miole

  • Director for Business and Entrepreneurship: Adrian Tan

  • Director for Membership Engagement and Retention: Renz Edison Tolero

  • Director for Community Projects: Jobel John Labang

  • Director for Innovation & Sustainability: Warren Ronell Flores

  • Director for National Relations: Aguinaldo S. Jimenez

  • Director for International Relations: Dandel Magto

  • Director for Training Innovation: Daegie Montermoso

  • Director for Membership Recruitment and Growth: Glenn Michael Vincent Java

  • Nucleus Publication Editor-in-Chief: Alvin Baclay

  • Website Manager: Khen Soronio

