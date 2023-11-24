Celebrating leadership and commitment: JCI Cebu Inc.'s 76th Induction and Turnover ceremonies

JCI CEBU Inc. is set to celebrate its 76th Induction and Turnover Ceremonies with #Commit2Care at Mezzo Hotel, Cebu City, on November 25. This event signifies a commitment to servant leadership and community service, highlighting the accomplishments of the 2023 term and the induction of the new Board of Directors for 2024.
Under the theme #Commit2Care, JCI Cebu Inc. proudly introduces its newly elected and appointed leaders:
President: Carrel Pantollano
Executive Vice President for Internal: Daryl Niño Jabil
Executive Vice President for External: Dan John Caballero
Secretary General: Fernan Salibongcogon
Treasurer: Jefferson Ombe
Auditor: Lloyd Atillo
Legal Counsel: Atty. John Dexter Cabahug
Director for Communication: Bienvenido Sanchez
Vice President for Training: Mark Anthony Abellana
Vice President for Business Development: Jurex Phil Suson
Vice President for Organizational Development: Robert Wamilda, Jr.
Vice President for Community Development: Mark Lourence Cuyos
Vice President for Linkages: Johnel Luceño
Local Skills Development Director: Niño Jan Miole
Director for Business and Entrepreneurship: Adrian Tan
Director for Membership Engagement and Retention: Renz Edison Tolero
Director for Community Projects: Jobel John Labang
Director for Innovation & Sustainability: Warren Ronell Flores
Director for National Relations: Aguinaldo S. Jimenez
Director for International Relations: Dandel Magto
Director for Training Innovation: Daegie Montermoso
Director for Membership Recruitment and Growth: Glenn Michael Vincent Java
Nucleus Publication Editor-in-Chief: Alvin Baclay
Website Manager: Khen Soronio
