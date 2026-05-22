Celebrating our idols in real life: Palawan Group and JCI Senate Philippines to reward deserving kasambahays anew with Kasambahay, Kasambuhay Awards 2026

JCI Senator Rosalind Ngo, expressed gratitude to Palawan Group and reaffirmed its commitment to empowering communities by honoring kasambahays as true partners in building and caring for Filipino families.

JCI Senate Philippines, represented by JCI Senator Rosalind Ngo, who also serves as the National Chairman for this year’s awards, delivered an inspiring message expressing commitment and gratitude for Palawan Group’s unending support, sharing that the initiative aligns with the JCI Senate’s mission to empower local communities and support national development through strategic partnerships, charity projects, advocacy for social causes.



“Ang kasambahay ay hindi lang tumutulong sa ating mga bahay. Sila ay katuwang sa pagbuo ng ating mga pamilya. Lalo na at ngayon ay kailangan ng mga magulang na magkaroon ng trabaho. So ang ating mga anak ay laging naiiwan sa kanila at sila ay katuwang natin sa buhay. Kaya naman, inaanyayahan namin ang lahat na tulungan ninyo kami. Hanapin natin ang mga kasambahay ang kanilang mga kwento at katapat na pagmamahal,” shared Ngo.



The search is on for our idols in real life

Rebecca Badayos, Marketing Manager for Palawan Credit and PGC Corporate Social Responsibility, introduced the mechanics for this year’s search.

Call for entries will officially begin on April 1, 2026, and continue until August 3, 2026. Interested participants may nominate themselves or be nominated by others.

A new feature this year is that submissions will now be accepted through the PalawanPay app. First, participants must register via the app, click on the Idol in Real Life banner to sign up, and submit the form.

The committee will then screen and select 10 grand finalists out of thousands of entries, who will ultimately be hailed as the Kasamabahay, Kasambuhay Award winners to be announced on December 7, 2026.

Over the years, both the prizes and the number of winners have increased. This year, 10 grand winners will receive ₱100,000 cash and a TESDA scholarship, not only to recognize their contributions but also to empower them to upskill, pursue their passions, and build better opportunities for themselves and their families.

Additionally, 20 kasambahays will receive ₱10,000 cash as a special award, and all deserving winners will be recognized as tunay na “Idol in Real Life”.

“To our nominees and future awardees: this celebration is for you. Ang kuwento ng inyong buhay ay karapat-dapat na ipagmalaki at kapulutan ng inspirasyon. Kayo ang aming Idol in real life!” expressed Bernard Kaibigan, Palawan Group Chief Marketing Officer.

The Founder and Chairman of the Palawan Group of Companies, Bobby L. Castro, also expressed high hopes for this year’s awards: “For many years, our partnership with JCI Senate Philippines has been built on a shared purpose: to recognize and uplift the lives of everyday Filipinos who make a meaningful difference in our communities.”

“Through the Kasambahay Kasambuhay Awards, we have created more than just a recognition program. Together, we have built a platform that gives voice to the quiet heroes of our homes and affirms their dignity, hard work, and invaluable contribution to Filipino families,” he added.

As the Kasambahay Kasambuhay Awards 2026 opens its doors once again, it continues a tradition of honoring dedication, sacrifice, and quiet heroism found within Filipino homes. Beyond recognition, the program stands as a reminder that the everyday acts of care, loyalty, and service from our kasambahays are invaluable threads that strengthen families and communities.

This shared initiative of Palawan Group of Companies and JCI Senate Philippines transforms each story into a testament of resilience and humanity, proving that true heroes are not only those who stand in the spotlight but are also those who quietly support and uplift others from behind the scenes. By celebrating them, we also embrace the spirit of compassion, dignity, and gratitude that defines a true Filipino.