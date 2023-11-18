Charge into the Future with Wuling's Electric Vehicles

CEBUANOS! Get ready for a jolt of excitement as we bring you to a new era of driving—cleaner, greener, and oh-so-electric!

New Electric Dreams Inc (NED) is set to electrify the streets of Cebu as Wuling Cebu covering Central Visayas. The first authorized dealer outside Metro Manila of GRC Motors (GRC), the country’s exclusive distributor of Wuling and Baojun Electric Vehicles. The manufacturer, SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) based in Luizhou, Guangxi Province, China is known for its Mini Electric Vehicles and innovative approach to electric mobility, with a track record of crafting efficient and eco-friendly vehicles.

The appointment of NED as GRC’s authorized dealer, under the trade name Wuling Cebu, is a partnership between Lite Shipping and Cebuano Motors Corporation and Lite Shipping let by industry stalwart Edward Onglantco.

Edward Onglatco’s family has been in the automotive industry for 40 years, and he has dedicated 23 years of service in the auto industry. As an advocate for electric vehicles because of their benefits to end-users and the environment, the Onglatco family is committed to delivering high-quality EV solutions to the community.

Wuling Philippines is excited to bring the EV revolution to Cebu, where eco-conscious drivers and businesses alike can now access high-quality electric vehicles that seamlessly blend performance, style, and environmental responsibility.