Chowking introduces new Super Sangkap Halo-Halo Supreme

Chowking introduced its latest offering, the Halo-Halo Supreme, in a new Salo-Salo Size at City Wing, SM Seaside City Cebu on March 17, 2024. The event was hosted by Miss World Philippines 2021, Tracy Maureen Perez.

The Halo-Halo Supreme from Chowking boasts a generous serving size intended for sharing among four to six individuals at Chowking branches, providing an ideal opportunity for bonding with friends and family. With its explosion of flavors from the fresh ingredients and the refreshing chill from the ice, the Chowking Halo-Halo is an irresistible treat that will beat the Summer heat. This is the ultimate dessert to wrap up any meal, reminding us that the best is indeed saved for last.