Chowking introduces new Super Sangkap Halo-Halo Supreme

Chowking introduced its latest offering, the Halo-Halo Supreme, in a new Salo-Salo Size at City Wing, SM Seaside City Cebu on March 17, 2024. The event was hosted by Miss World Philippines 2021, Tracy Maureen Perez.
The Halo-Halo Supreme from Chowking boasts a generous serving size intended for sharing among four to six individuals at Chowking branches, providing an ideal opportunity for bonding with friends and family. With its explosion of flavors from the fresh ingredients and the refreshing chill from the ice, the Chowking Halo-Halo is an irresistible treat that will beat the Summer heat. This is the ultimate dessert to wrap up any meal, reminding us that the best is indeed saved for last.
The event was graced by special guests such as “Chinita Princess” Kim Chiu, who mesmerized the audience with performances of "Better When I'm Dancing" and "Cebuana," while P-Pop Group BGYO entertained the audience with performances of "Sabay," "Patintero," and "Tumitigil ang Mundo."
Gio Martin, brand manager of Chowking, said, “This year is extra special because we will continue our nationwide Halo-Halo campaign with our Chowking Halo-Halo Land. This is the first Halo-Halo land for the summer of this year, and the only way to make it special is by bringing you the favorite dessert of the summer season, Chowking Halo-Halo Supreme.”
The event aimed to offer a “Lamig-Sarap” summer experience in collaboration with SM Seaside City Cebu. (SPONSORED CONTENT)