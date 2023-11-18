City’s Newest Landmark Reaches New Heights with Topping-Off Ceremony Celebration

RFK Holdings Inc. achieved a significant milestone on November 18, 2023, celebrating the topping-off ceremony for Bloq Residences Sikatuna 2, their latest venture in residential development.

The event brought together RFK Holdings executives, partners, guests and dedicated employees, and was hosted at the Southlight Bloq Rooftop, on the 17th floor of the Sikatuna 2 property, against the panoramic backdrop of CCLEX and south road properties.

Bloq Residences Sikatuna 2 marks the fifth in a successful line of developments initiated by RFK Holdings, building on the solid foundation established with the launch of the first Bloq Residences property in 2014.

Tailored to resonate with young entrepreneurs and working millennials, the Bloq Residences concept has evolved and flourished, reflecting a growing interest in its offerings.