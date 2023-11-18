City’s Newest Landmark Reaches New Heights with Topping-Off Ceremony Celebration

RFK Holdings Inc. achieved a significant milestone on November 18, 2023, celebrating the topping-off ceremony for Bloq Residences Sikatuna 2, their latest venture in residential development.
The event brought together RFK Holdings executives, partners, guests and dedicated employees, and was hosted at the Southlight Bloq Rooftop, on the 17th floor of the Sikatuna 2 property, against the panoramic backdrop of CCLEX and south road properties.
Bloq Residences Sikatuna 2 marks the fifth in a successful line of developments initiated by RFK Holdings, building on the solid foundation established with the launch of the first Bloq Residences property in 2014.
Tailored to resonate with young entrepreneurs and working millennials, the Bloq Residences concept has evolved and flourished, reflecting a growing interest in its offerings.
Scenes at the Bloq Residences 2 Topping Off Ceremony.In response to market demands, RFK Holdings embraced its most ambitious project yet with Sikatuna 2.
Towering at 20 storeys and featuring a total of 328 units, including studio, 2-bedroom, and loft-style options, Sikatuna 2 is poised to become the tallest and largest Bloq Residences to date.
Despite facing challenges, including pandemic-related obstacles, logistical issues caused by Typhoon Odette, and the ongoing impact of inflation, Bloq Residences Sikatuna 2 has persevered.
During the topping-off ceremony, key partners such as Engineer Merle and Abe Alviar of Partner in Value Improvement, Architect Ryan Ricardo of Ricardo Design and Architecture, and Engineer Ariel De La Cruz of ADLC Engineering Consultancy were acknowledged for their crucial roles in the project's success.
Reflecting on the journey, Mario Eregil Jr, project development manager of Bloq Residences, expressed, "We are now closer than ever to realizing our promise of providing affordable condominiums to young professionals without compromising quality. As the project advances, we anticipate unit turnovers to commence by the 3rd quarter of 2024, marking an exciting step closer to delivering exceptional housing solutions."
RFK Holdings continues to demonstrate unwavering energy and commitment as Bloq Residences Sikatuna 2 progresses through its construction phases.