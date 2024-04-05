CLI announces first international joint venture, partners with leading Japanese property firm NTTUD Group.

Leading property developer in the VisMin region, Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) announced its first international partnership, recently signing a joint venture agreement with global Japan-based real estate firm NTT UD Asia Pte. Ltd. (NTTUDA) which is a subsidiary of NTT Urban Development Corporation (NTTUD) to form CLI NUD Ventures, Inc.

NTT Urban Development Chief Executive Officer Hiroshi Tsujigami made a courtesy visit to CLI Chairman and Chief Executive Offficer Jose Soberano III and they held a ceremony to celebrate the establishment of this partnership at the listed company’s headquarters in Park Centrale Tower in Cebu IT Park.