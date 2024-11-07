CLI launches garden-inspired residential towers, North Grove at Pristina Town

Leading developer in VisMin Cebu Landmasters, Inc. (CLI) unveils its newest residential condominium, North Grove at Pristina Town— the company’s second development in partnership with Ixidor Holdings, Inc. under the joint venture Cebu Homegrown Developers Inc.

North Grove at Pristina Town is a two-tower residential condominium nestled in a 8,284 sqm lot integrated within a premier mini township development in Pristina Town, Bacayan, Cebu City and just right beside Pristina North subdivision. The location is a highly sought-after and prestigious residential address for Cebuanos with relaxing surroundings, exclusive location and close proximity to major essential establishments.



The development, with Philippines' leading architectural firm AIDEA Inc. appointed as design consultant, is designed to offer elevated garden living and a serene lifestyle, allowing residents to experience the perfect balance of modern condo living and the soothing tranquility of nature.