CLI launches garden-inspired residential towers, North Grove at Pristina Town

Leading developer in VisMin Cebu Landmasters, Inc. (CLI) unveils its newest residential condominium, North Grove at Pristina Town— the company’s second development in partnership with Ixidor Holdings, Inc. under the joint venture Cebu Homegrown Developers Inc.
North Grove at Pristina Town is a two-tower residential condominium nestled in a 8,284 sqm lot integrated within a premier mini township development in Pristina Town, Bacayan, Cebu City and just right beside Pristina North subdivision. The location is a highly sought-after and prestigious residential address for Cebuanos with relaxing surroundings, exclusive location and close proximity to major essential establishments.
The development, with Philippines' leading architectural firm AIDEA Inc. appointed as design consultant, is designed to offer elevated garden living and a serene lifestyle, allowing residents to experience the perfect balance of modern condo living and the soothing tranquility of nature.
RESIDENTIAL TOWERS
Expected to be turned over in 2029, North Grove at Pristina Town is composed of two towers namely, Lumina Tower with 386 units and the Terra Tower with 643 units.
Lumina Tower features an expansive green space, lower floor density and exclusive premier garden amenities that include a fitness gym, game room, zen garden, sky garden, lounge and multi-purpose deck. Its design takes inspiration from coastal palettes with its sweeping forms created when light meets water. It offers studio, one-bedroom and one-bedroom garden units ranging from 24 to 35.14 sqm with full-height windows.
Terra Tower exudes a vibrant and active ambiance, with its tower design inspired by forest hues, and mimics nature’s rigid forms of the abundant naturescapes. It offers all studio units ranging from 22.75 to 25.37 sqm. Its exclusive premier amenities include a fitness gym, pocket gardens and a multi-purpose deck.
PODIUM RETAIL AREA
North Grove at Pristina Town completes its garden living experience with a podium retail area well-crafted to blend with the natural surroundings. An expansive 1,800 sqm will be allotted for its supermarket area, while 1,908 sqm open space is set to accommodate fresh retail concepts that residents and homeowners can enjoy.
THE DEVELOPER
North Grove at Pristina Town is developed and managed by #1 developer in Vismin Cebu Landmasters, Inc., in partnership with Ixidor Holding under the joint venture Cebu Homegrown Developers Inc. The same team behind the well-received residential project Mandtra Residences.
The development will begin its pre-selling on November 14, 2024. Visit North Grove’s showroom at Casuntingan, Mandaue City from Mondays to Fridays, 9am-5pm.
To know more about Elevated Garden Living by North Grove at Pristina Town, follow the official facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/theofficialNorthGroveatPristinaTown/ or get in touch with Rachel at | +63 956 682 8873 or Rochie at | +63 917 710 9079. (SPONSORED CONTENT)