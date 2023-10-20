Club Serena’s October Special combines luxury and adventure

OCTOBER is a good time to go on an adventure under the immaculate waters of Moalboal. Take the rare experience of luxury and adventure combined, with Club Serena Resort's “October Adventūre Special.”
For rates starting only at P5,000.00, get an overnight stay and the sardine run experience for two adults. Rates include welcome drinks and cold towel upon arrival, daily breakfast, complimentary 30 minutes on the kayak or paddleboard, a 10 percent discount on all food & beverage, and a 25 percent off on all massages.
The special's sardine run component includes transfers to and from the site, equipment, and guide. Moalboal's sardine run is believed to be the second largest run in the world. Experience this phenomenon and swim with a school of sardines a million strong.
The Club Serena Resort is located in a 1.4 hectare space decked with lush greens and a wide beach front of fine white sand. The resort holds 17 luxurious suites and villas decorated in modern Filipino vernacular architecture and furnished with modern sensibilities.
“The October Adventūre Special” is available from Sunday to Thursday until October 26, 2023.
For more information, contact Jeziel at (0917) 872 6367 or email sayhello@clubserenaresort.com. Alternatively, visit @ClubSerenaResort on Facebook and Instagram. (SPONSORED CONTENT)