Cocolife Agents of Change: Leading with purpose in South Mindanao

Dolly Beth Relampagos’ journey with Cocolife began with an invitation from an agency head to assume a leadership role as branch head or agency sales head. Recognizing the opportunity not only as a step forward in her career with the biggest Filipino-owned life insurance company, but also as a meaningful avenue to guide, mentor and cultivate future leaders in the industry, she embraced the challenge. For her, it was a chance to contribute to Cocolife’s mission of promoting financial literacy among Filipinos while empowering families to secure their futures.

Now, as Cocolife's Agency Sales Director for South Mindanao, Dolly leads a powerhouse team of over 40 licensed Financial Advisors and several Unit Sales Directors. Together, they work tirelessly to guide families toward financial security. Her leadership style is grounded in clear goals, open communication, and a culture of trust and teamwork. “Excellence happens when people feel supported, trained, and inspired,” she said.

For Dolly, the mission is deeply personal. She has witnessed firsthand how financial literacy can transform lives, especially in communities where access to financial education is limited. “When people learn to budget, save and plan, they’re not just improving their lives today—they’re building stronger futures for their families,” she explained.