Cocolife Agents of Change: Saida Concha’s journey from science to service

After taking an early retirement in 2000, Concha worked as a Park Business Manager at Pryce Garden in Bislig City. A friend and former boss encouraged her to try the life insurance industry. She was hesitant at first but decided to give it a chance. In 2004, she became a licensed Financial Advisor at Cocolife. In her first year, she received the Rookie Award, which marked the start of a fulfilling new chapter.

At 68, Concha continues to excel. She has been recognized as Cocolife’s Top 1 Financial Advisor in Visayas and Mindanao, Top 3 National Ranking and Bronze Awardee in 2019. Her husband, Jose Flavio V. Concha, retired Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer, supports her as her personal assistant and introduces her to potential clients. Together they have raised three sons, one of them being a special needs child, whom Concha and her husband are proud of. Their other children are now young professionals, one a physician and the other a banker.