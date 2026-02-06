Cocolife Agents of Change: Saida Concha’s journey from science to service

From laboratories to living rooms, Saida Salgado Concha has dedicated her life to solving problems. First as a scientist, now as a guide for families seeking financial security. A licensed Chemical Engineer and a long-standing top-performing Financial Advisor at Cocolife, the biggest Filipino-owned stock life insurance company, Concha’s journey is one of transformation, discipline and purpose.
A graduate of the University of San Carlos in Cebu City, Concha began her career at the Paper Industries Corporation of the Philippines (PICOP) in 1979. For over two decades, she served in roles ranging from Water Purification Chemist to Junior Manager in Research and Development, and as a Training Officer. Her years in the industry sharpened her skills in precision, leadership and people development.
After taking an early retirement in 2000, Concha worked as a Park Business Manager at Pryce Garden in Bislig City. A friend and former boss encouraged her to try the life insurance industry. She was hesitant at first but decided to give it a chance. In 2004, she became a licensed Financial Advisor at Cocolife. In her first year, she received the Rookie Award, which marked the start of a fulfilling new chapter.
At 68, Concha continues to excel. She has been recognized as Cocolife’s Top 1 Financial Advisor in Visayas and Mindanao, Top 3 National Ranking and Bronze Awardee in 2019. Her husband, Jose Flavio V. Concha, retired Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer, supports her as her personal assistant and introduces her to potential clients. Together they have raised three sons, one of them being a special needs child, whom Concha and her husband are proud of. Their other children are now young professionals, one a physician and the other a banker.
For Concha, these awards symbolize her mission to educate people on the value of life insurance and to correct misconceptions about it. Reflecting Cocolife’s mission, she believes service excellence is about understanding clients’ needs, communicating effectively and addressing doubts with patience and professionalism.
Her message to fellow Dabawenyos is clear: “Do not wait for the right time because the right time is now. At Cocolife Davao, we offer affordable plans tailored to your needs. Daghan raba ang dali ma attract ug one-time, big time investment pero scam diay. Mas maayo mo ari mo diri sa Cocolife, mag istorya ta, diri segurado mo nga mo tubo ang inyong kwarta ug dili ma sayang.”
For Saida Concha, every policy is more than a contract. It is a promise of protection, peace of mind, and a stronger future for the people she serves. As a true Cocolife Agent of Change, she extends this commitment beyond her clients, striving to provide security and a better future for her loved ones.
For more information about Cocolife’s products and services, visit the Cocolife Davao Branch at 2/F Cocolife Building, C.M. Recto Avenue corner Palma Gil Street, Davao City, or call (0919) 069 6643 to speak with a Cocolife financial advisor. You may also visit the Cocolife website at . (SPONSORED CONTENT)