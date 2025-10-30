Cocolife Brand Ambassador Kiefer Ravena brings the game home to Bacolod,

“Staying grounded is key. You need to trace your roots and where it all began. That’s the recipe for success. When people see that you’re still a regular person, they connect with that. I’ve always looked up to players who had that quality.”

He’s quick to remind young players not to let pressure steal the joy of the game. “Love the game first. It’s easy to burn out when you start too young and focus only on winning. Start by falling in love with basketball because that’s where it all began for me.”

“Every time I see fellow Filipino players thrive in Japan and other countries, I think: this is the talent we’re capable of sharing with the world,” Kiefer said. “But it starts with you. You need to believe in yourself. Once you do the work, make the sacrifices, and have a solid support system—that’s when things start to take off. I’m grateful that Cocolife has been part of that support system, backing me up as I continue to grow and represent Filipinos on and off the court.”

Just as Kiefer Ravena inspires the next generation of athletes, Cocolife inspires Filipinos to dream bigger and build a better future for their family.

