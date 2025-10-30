Cocolife Brand Ambassador Kiefer Ravena brings the game home to Bacolod,

Basketball fans have followed his journey on national T.V. and seen him compete across the world. But in a school gym in Bacolod, surrounded by young players hanging on his every word, Cocolife Brand Ambassador Kiefer Ravena seemed most at home. Because before the glory, before the fame, there was just a boy who loved the game.
Kiefer returned to Bacolod for a two-day basketball training camp that felt more like a homecoming than a sports clinic. It’s even more meaningful, being the place his grandmother came from. Organized by the Trinity Christian School alumni and True Focus Basketball, the event was packed with kids bouncing balls and led with wide-eyed admiration.
As Cocolife’s brand ambassador, Kiefer’s presence in Bacolod was more than ceremonial. The clinic was hands-on and heartfelt. Kids walked away with not just new moves but a new mindset grounded in the joy of the game. And thanks to a raffle organized by Cocolife, a few lucky participants got to take home signed jerseys.
Beyond the court, Kiefer visited the Cocolife Bacolod Branch, connecting with employees and the local community. His presence reminded everyone that Cocolife is more than just a company, it’s a brand that supports Filipinos in pursuing their dreams, whether on the court, at work, or in life.
Kiefer’s return to the grassroots is also a personal strategy he believes young players should experience firsthand. “There are so many great basketball players from Manila, yes, but a lot of them come from places like Iloilo, Bacolod, Cebu, Davao, and CDO,” he explained. “Manila becomes the melting pot. So it’s important to guide them early. To tell them: it’s going to be tough, it’ll take hard work and discipline—but it’s fun, and it can change your life.”
He would know. From Ateneo Blue Eagle to NLEX Road Warrior to now playing in Japan’s B.League with the Yokohama B-Corsairs, Kiefer’s career has been a map of persistence. But no matter how far he’s gone, he’s never forgotten where he started.
“Staying grounded is key. You need to trace your roots and where it all began. That’s the recipe for success. When people see that you’re still a regular person, they connect with that. I’ve always looked up to players who had that quality.”
He’s quick to remind young players not to let pressure steal the joy of the game. “Love the game first. It’s easy to burn out when you start too young and focus only on winning. Start by falling in love with basketball because that’s where it all began for me.”
“Every time I see fellow Filipino players thrive in Japan and other countries, I think: this is the talent we’re capable of sharing with the world,” Kiefer said. “But it starts with you. You need to believe in yourself. Once you do the work, make the sacrifices, and have a solid support system—that’s when things start to take off. I’m grateful that Cocolife has been part of that support system, backing me up as I continue to grow and represent Filipinos on and off the court.”
