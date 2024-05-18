Cocolife inaugurates new branch, enlightens investors in Cebu

Cocolife, the biggest Filipino-owned stock life insurance company, celebrated the inauguration of its Cebu MSY Tower branch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 18, 2024. The event marked a significant step in the company's mission to support individuals and families during unexpected challenges while securing their financial futures.

Head of Customer Experience, Teresa Bose, emphasized the company's commitment to providing exceptional service no matter where their location is, "Our innovation, Just Ask Live (JAL), ensures our customers receive genuine and empathetic support through real-time video calls," she stated. "This personal interaction builds trust and strengthens our relationships with the people of Cebu.”

Head of Operations, Jose Alfonso Aquino, highlighted Cocolife's dedication to customer satisfaction and the integration of digital innovations, "With JAL, we continue to align with advancements in technology, ensuring our customers receive the Filipino touch and service quality they deserve.”

Head of Commercial Business and Sales Division, Frederico Rona, expressed the company's commitment to serving the community, "Our presence in Cebu signifies our dedication to reaching out and fulfilling the insurance and financial needs of the region.”

Head of the Agency Channel, Edward Robin Gonzales, emphasized Cocolife's multi-line products and its focus on enhancing marketing and sales reach in Cebu. "We are dedicated to promoting financial products that cater to the diverse needs of Cebuanos," Gonzales affirmed.

Investors’ night

The ceremony was not merely a formality but a platform to educate both current and potential clients about Cocolife's mission. The Investors Night held concurrently with the inauguration, featured enlightening presentations from industry experts such as Carlo Abat of ATRAM Group and the Agency Channel Regional Head for Visayas and Mindanao, Sidney Joseph Balbuena.

These presentations emphasized the significance of investing and estate planning in ensuring financial stability. Land Bank Philippines’ representatives were also present at the investor’s night. The trusted commercial bank is Cocolife’s Bancassurance partner in carrying the insurance brand in the Philippines.

Land Bank of the Philippines Acting Group Head and Bohol Branch Manager, Dexter Ray Ruiz, underscored the partnership's goal of providing life insurance to all Filipinos. "With this collaboration, we aim to extend trust and security to the middle and lower classes.”

Head of Bancassurance, Carl John Canilao, highlighted the opportunities the partnership brings for client growth and support. "We are committed to helping our clients prosper and providing them with essential services such as health insurance.”

Visayas Area Head for Bancassurance, Antonio Leong III, emphasized the partnership's objective to offer clients diverse investment options, "Through our collaboration with Land Bank, we aim to provide alternatives for investment and protection to a wider segment of the population.”

"Building trust and promoting transparency and effective engagement with our clients is crucial," said Estelita Homecillo, Agency Sales Director. "Investor nights help us attract more clients by providing a platform to present and promote the Cocolife brand."

To conclude the event, Sidney Balbuena emphasized Cocolife's continuous growth and commitment to serving its expanding family of clients. "The inauguration and Investors Night signify our dedication to providing security and guidance to individuals and families in Cebu and beyond," Balbuena concluded.

Cocolife's initiatives in Cebu underscore its commitment to promoting financial security and innovation, providing clients with comprehensive insurance coverage and empowering them to make informed financial decisions for a secure future. (SPONSORED CONTENT)