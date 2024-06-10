Collabera Digital announces CONVERGENCE Summit 2024

Following the success of last year's CONVERGENCE event in the Philippines, Collabera Digital , a leading provider in digital engineering solutions, is excited to announce the return of its CIO summit.

CONVERGENCE 2024, themed “Creative Minds. Generative Algorithms,” will be held on June 20, 2024, at Shangri-La The Fort Manila, BGC.

Convergence 2024 will bring together CIOs, CTOs, and C-level executives from leading companies, providing a platform for collaboration, networking, and exchange of groundbreaking ideas.

Kaushik Sarkar, president of Collabera Digital shared, “At Collabera Digital, we believe that the fusion of human creativity and generative algorithms will shape the future of digital innovation. We are excited to bring together business leaders from across organizations & industries to explore the evolving relationship between humans and AI, and the strategies that propel our business innovation & transformation.”

Esteemed business news correspondent, Mimi Ong will once again host the event, bringing her insightful and engaging presence to the summit. Attendees can look forward to keynote and panel discussions from industry thought leaders.

“We are excited to bring CONVERGENCE, the Collabera Digital CIO Summit back to Manila, building on last year’s success. This year promises an even more dynamic experience, with thought-provoking discussions on AI adoption, innovative financial services, and the transformation of global captive centers into innovation hubs. Our interactive experience zones, in partnership with leading technology providers, will offer participants an unparalleled opportunity to engage with cutting-edge solutions. We look forward to hosting CONVERGENCE 2024, connecting, learning, and leading the digital transformation journey for our customers,” said Manan Mehta, senior vice president and country head, Collabera Digital Philippines. (SPONSORED CONTENT)