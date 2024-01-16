Color your Sinulog Festival experience with Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown’s ‘Saulog sa Sinulog 2024’

Indulge in the festivities and create lasting memories with Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown's “Saulog sa Sinulog 2024.” Book now to secure your spot and celebrate Sinulog in full colors.

For more information and to avail Saulog sa Sinulog 2024 room package, you may contact the hotel (032) 494 4000 or email reserve@savoymactan.com

You may also follow Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown;s social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube) at Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown | Facebook / @savoymactannewtown / Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown. (SPONSORED CONTENT)