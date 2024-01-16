Color your Sinulog Festival experience with Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown’s ‘Saulog sa Sinulog 2024’

Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown is delighted to announce its special “Saulog sa Sinulog” Room Package, offering an immersive Sinulog Festival experience for guests seeking a memorable getaway.
The “Saulog sa Sinulog” Room Package includes:
Overnight stay: Enjoy a comfortable night in a Superior Deluxe Room for two persons
Breakfast for two: Start your day with a delicious breakfast to fuel your Sinulog festivities.
Complimentary access: Make the most of your stay with free access to the pool, fitness center, and the beautiful Mactan Newtown Beach.
Snack-to-go: Receive a delightful snack pack for two persons, perfect for keeping your energy up during the festivities.
Sinulog kit: To complete your Sinulog-ready mindset, immerse yourself in the festival spirit with a specially curated Sinulog Kit.
Free Transfers: Avail complimentary transfers on January 21, 2024, with convenient drop-off at Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown to Plaza Independencia at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and pickup at Plaza Independencia to Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
In addition to the “Saulog sa Sinulog” Room Package, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown will be hosting a series of exciting events:
Sinulog dance: From January 19 to January 21, 2024, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown will showcase the vibrant and traditional Sinulog dance.
Acoustic session at the Lobby Lounge: Unwind and enjoy live acoustic performances from January 19 to 20, 2024.
Double the happiness: Avail a Buy 1 Take 1 on selected local beers and cocktails from January 19 to 20, 2024, at Savoy’s designated venues.
10 percent discount on Cebuano flavors weekend dinner buffet: Savor the rich Cebuano cuisine with a 10 percent discount to all in-house guests on the weekend dinner buffet on January 19 to 20, 2024.
Indulge in the festivities and create lasting memories with Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown's “Saulog sa Sinulog 2024.” Book now to secure your spot and celebrate Sinulog in full colors.
For more information and to avail Saulog sa Sinulog 2024 room package, you may contact the hotel (032) 494 4000 or email
You may also follow Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown;s social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube) at Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown | Facebook / @savoymactannewtown / Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown. (SPONSORED CONTENT)