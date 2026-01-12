Complete quests, unlock VIP access to star-studded and spectacular Sinulog mall shows at SM City Cebu

SM City Cebu invites show chasers, Kapuso fans, and celebrity-watching fanatics to take AweSM Cebu 2026 to the next level with Spark Quest, an interactive, mall-wide adventure happening from January 14 to 18.

Spark Quest is a fun-filled challenge designed for those who live for standout experiences—encouraging participants to explore the mall through exciting activities, from dining at local favorites and shopping for Sinulog essentials, to snapping photos at iconic attractions and enjoying festival-only moments. Each completed quest brings participants closer to exclusive rewards, making every mall visit even more thrilling throughout the Sinulog season.

To join, participants simply need to install the SM Malls Online (SMO) App, present ₱1,500 worth of single or accumulated receipts, and swipe the SMO App coupon to redeem a Spark Quest card. Receipts may only be used once per redemption and will be stamped for tracking.

Participants who successfully complete quests can unlock exciting prizes, including VIP passes to major Sinulog events at SM City Cebu such as The Loved One Mall Show featuring Jericho Rosales, the GMA Kapuso Mall Show featuring Jillian Ward, David Licauco, and Kim De Leon, and the Glow Fest Drone & Pyro Show, depending on the number of quests completed.

With Spark Quest, SM City Cebu transforms Sinulog into an immersive, experience-driven celebration—giving fans, followers, and festival-goers more ways to explore, engage, and truly max out the AweSM Cebu 2026 experience.

For more details and updates, visit SM City Cebu (Official) on Facebook. (PR)