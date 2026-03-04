Contract signed for new ibis styles hotel at Cebu Yacht Club redevelopment

Shared vision for a revitalized waterfront

Project stakeholders expressed strong optimism about the partnership and its role in reshaping the property into a renewed destination.

Kash Salvador noted that the collaboration signals confidence in the market and in the long-term potential of the location.

"We are pleased to partner with Cebu Yacht Club Development Corporation in bringing ibis Styles to this landmark site. This project aligns with our strategy to expand in dynamic destinations while offering design-forward hospitality experiences that resonate with modern travelers.”

Sherwin John Uy emphasized the consortium’s commitment to creating a development that blends local relevance with international standards.

“This hotel is an important first step in unlocking the full potential of the property. Our goal is to reintroduce the Cebu Yacht Club as a vibrant, accessible destination—one that serves both the community and visitors, while honoring its legacy."

Ramon Carlo Yap highlighted the broader economic and urban impact of the initiative.

“We see this as more than a hotel project. It is a catalyst for renewed business activity, new investments, and meaningful placemaking that will contribute to the continued growth of Mactan as a gateway for tourism and commerce."

Engr. Joseph Pepito underscored the technical and planning approach behind the redevelopment.

“Through thoughtful design and engineering, we aim to transform the site into a modern, resilient development that supports marina life, hospitality, and commercial uses in a cohesive environment.

Hospitality anchor for a strategic waterfront location

The introduction of ibis Styles is envisioned to immediately activate the property by providing internationally branded accommodations at one of the most accessible gateways to Cebu. Located on Mactan Island, the site sits just minutes from Mactan-Cebu International Airport, as well as key maritime entry points, positioning it as an ideal address for business travelers, yacht owners, and tourists seeking seamless connectivity.

With proximity to major ports, commercial districts, medical institutions, and the island’s established resort corridor, the hotel is expected to serve as a convenient base for both corporate and leisure markets while reinforcing Mactan’s role as a critical link between Cebu’s economic and tourism ecosystems.

Consortium formed to lead Cebu Yacht Club’s transformation

Cebu Yacht Club Development Corporation is a newly organized consortium established specifically to undertake the property’s redevelopment. The alliance combines the national-scale development experience of Primeworld Land Holdings Inc., the strong Cebu market presence of Priland Development Corporation, and the engineering and project execution expertise of St. Joseph Optimum Ventures Inc.

The mixed-use structure, including the ibis Styles hotel, is being designed by WT Architects, whose work will guide the site’s architectural character toward a contemporary waterfront expression that complements its marina setting while supporting modern hospitality and commercial functions.

Reimagining an iconic Cebu landmark

Long recognized as a landmark for the sailing community, Cebu Yacht Club has served as a traditional marina and social hub but has faced aging infrastructure and underutilized spaces in recent years. The redevelopment seeks to unlock its full potential through modern design, upgraded facilities, and diversified uses that extend beyond marina functions.

The planned transformation will introduce hospitality, workplace environments, retail, dining, and public-oriented spaces—revitalizing the area into a destination that supports tourism growth while energizing local commerce.

Driving economic and tourism growth in Mactan

By anchoring the redevelopment with an internationally recognized hotel brand, the project establishes an early catalyst for renewed activity in the area. The initiative is expected to stimulate investment, generate employment, and elevate the overall visitor experience, contributing to the continued evolution of Mactan as both a business and leisure destination. (PR)