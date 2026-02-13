Converge earns prestigious MEF 3.0 certification, reinforces commitment to global standards and innovation

Converge ICT Solutions Inc. (Converge), a leader in fiber optic technology, today announced it has earned the prestigious MEF 3.0 certification—a remarkable leap forward for connectivity and digital excellence in the Philippines. This milestone underscores Converge's unwavering dedication to meeting the industry's highest global standards for performance, assurance, and agility.

The MEF 3.0 certification stands as a globally recognized mark of excellence in network services, validating that Converge’s Carrier Ethernet solutions meet the most stringent benchmarks for quality, interoperability, and security. This achievement not only cements Converge status as a world-class provider prepared to address the dynamic challenges of today’s digital economy, but also marks Converge entry into the newly evolved Mplify Alliance. This evolution, accelerating the AI-powered digital economy with standardized and trusted automated services, enables Converge to become part of a global federation of automated networks—unlocking new opportunities and demonstrating commitment to innovation on a global scale.

"Securing the MEF 3.0 Certification is a game-changer that underscores our strict adherence to international standards," said Paulo Martin Santos, Converge Chief Technology Officer. "By aligning with the world's highest benchmarks for performance and agility, we are providing our clients with a third-party seal of approval on the quality of our network. This validation gives Filipino businesses the confidence to compete on the international stage with faster, more agile, and more secure connections."

This definitive achievement signals that Converge has moved beyond being a local player to becoming a world-class technology powerhouse. As the company transitions into a full-scale techco, its infrastructure is being optimized to exceed the rigorous demands of the global digital economy. This evolution proves that the Philippines is no longer just catching up—it is setting the pace for world-class connectivity.

For enterprise and wholesale clients, this framework ensures seamless connection with international carriers and guaranteed performance backed by strict reliability standards. The infrastructure is purpose-built to support next-generation connectivity solutions allowing Filipino enterprises to adopt secure remote work setups and high-capacity data transfers with absolute confidence.

While this foundational certification is now secured, the company is nearing the completion of several other variant certifications. This ongoing roadmap ensures that every layer of the network operates at peak global efficiency, reinforcing the status of Converge as a world-class technology provider dedicated to powering the Philippines' digital future. (PR)