Converge is the fastest internet in the Philippines at the Ookla® Speedtest Awards

Once again, Converge ICT Solutions Inc. stands firmly at the forefront of Philippine connectivity. At the latest Ookla® Speedtest Awards, the company secured significant accolades across key performance categories, reinforcing its continued leadership in the country’s fixed internet landscape.

Based on analysis by Ookla®, the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing, Converge earned three major recognitions this period: Fastest Fixed Network, Best Fixed Network, and Best Fixed Video Experience. The awards are derived from millions of consumer-initiated tests conducted via Speedtest by Ookla®, making them among the most credible indicators of real-world internet performance.

These latest recognitions build on a strong record of consistent performance. Converge first gained major recognition at the Speedtest Awards in 2022, winning Top Rated Fixed Network and Best ISP Video Experience in separate reporting periods. By 2023, the company achieved a full sweep of the major categories, signaling its emergence as a dominant force in Philippine broadband. Since then, Converge has continued expanding its nationwide fiber infrastructure while investing in network improvements to enhance customer experience.

Affirming the company’s continued leadership in Philippine connectivity, Converge SVP and Consumer Business Group Head, John Paul Aguilar said:

“This recognition reflects our continued investments in our network to serve our customers better. Amid the challenges, we emerged as the best fixed broadband provider as we remained focused on our vision to become the foremost technology leader in the country that uplifts people’s lives, empower businesses, and support national development.”

At the forefront of this year’s recognition is the Fastest Fixed Network award, where Converge recorded a Speed Score™ of 61.12, the highest among fixed internet providers in the Philippines according to Ookla®. The distinction reinforces the company’s ability to deliver consistent fiber-fast connectivity across its growing national footprint.

Converge also secured the Best Fixed Network award, supported by a Speedtest Connectivity Score™ of 75.09 reflecting strong overall performance across speed, reliability, responsiveness, and network stability.

For digital entertainment, the company earned the Best Fixed Video Experience award with a Video Score™ of 83.73, demonstrating its ability to deliver smooth, high-quality streaming experiences even during peak usage periods.

Completing this year’s recognition is the Lowest Latency Claim, with a Latency Score™ of 13.94 highlighting the network’s responsiveness and efficiency in delivering real-time digital interactions. Low latency is critical for applications such as online gaming, video conferencing, and cloud-based services where faster response times significantly enhance user experience.

Putting the focus mainly on our subscribers, Ma. Lourdes Ramirez, VP and Head of Brand and Marketing added,

“Our subscribers are at the center of everything we do. These recognitions reflect their trust and our commitment to providing the most reliable and high-performing connectivity across the country.”

As Converge continues to strengthen its infrastructure and digital capabilities, the company remains focused on its broader vision of evolving from Telco to TechCo, expanding beyond connectivity to support the country’s growing digital ecosystem.

For more information on Converge offerings and to become a subscriber, visit https://www.convergeict.com/apply-for-fiberx/ (PR)