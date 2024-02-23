Converge paints the Philippines purple with boosted fiber internet plans.

AT THE heels of its clean sweep of *Ookla® **Speedtest Awards™ in February, leading Philippine fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. is proving yet again its fiber technology is second to none as it boosts its FiberX plans by as much as 600 Mbps for free for its existing customers.

In celebration of its successive wins, Converge held a lighting ceremony of its Manila headquarters, illuminating it in dazzling purple as well as key areas across the country. Converge also lit up Plaza Anghel in Angeles City, Fort San Pedro in Cebu City, and Damosa IT Park in Davao City. The brilliant display was simulcast online and in front of media guests, brand ambassadors, and subscribers symbolizing Converge's commitment to connect and brighten the lives of Filipinos nationwide.

Recently crowned as the fastest and most awarded internet service provider in the Philippines, Converge is enabling this speed boost in gratitude to its over 2 Million customers.

Consistent with its vision to empower Filipinos and businesses, the free upgrade of its affordable and unlimited bandwidth FiberX plans introduces boosted packages for a faster and superior digital experience. The company’s flagship FiberX 1500 plan now has 300 Mbps, an upgrade from 200 Mbps. Converge previously upgraded the plan in June 2022 from 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, and again in November 2022 from 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps.

“As more customers turn to our solutions for their internet needs, we stay rooted to our commitment towards exceptional service as shown by our wins in the Ookla Speedtest Awards. This speed upgrade is our way to say we are in full #BoostMode in ensuring our customers can enjoy a much better online experience with us as their connectivity partner,” said Converge Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony Uy.

Other plans with speed increases include FiberX Plan 2000, FiberX Plan 2500 and FiberX Plan 3500, which now have speeds of 500 Mbps, 700 Mbps, and 1 Gbps respectively. Subscribers on work-from-home or learn-from-home arrangements using the award-winning Converge Time of Day plans also received speed boost of up to 1 Gbps which will enable them to get double their subscribed bandwidth from 7:00 a.m. to 6:59 p.m. for the Day Plan, and from 7:00 p.m. to 6:59 a.m. for the Night Plan.

Gaming-focused GameChanger subscribers also get a major speed boost of at least 500 Mbps up to 1 Gbps, allowing for an ultra-high-speed, high prioritization, low latency, and low jitter gaming experience.

The nationwide and automatic speed increase special offer will be effective from today until March 31, 2024. All existing residential subscribers with subscription plans ranging from FiberX Plan 1500 to 7000 are eligible for the speed boost. No additional eligibility criteria, cost, or sign-up is required.

“Converge has always been about amazing customer experience and our awards prove that. The annual speed increase that we gift to our more than 2 million subscribers is just one of our pledges to our customers,” said Converge EVP & Chief Commercial Officer Benjamin B. Azada. “This speed boost underscores Converge’s commitment to bridging the gap with the best in the world in terms of connectivity, affordability, and experience.”

Based on Ookla®'s Speedtest Global Index, the average fixed broadband speed in the Philippines as of January 2024 is 93.31 Mbps for download and 93.05 Mbps for upload. As of the second half of 2023, Converge reached top download speeds of 457.56 Mbps and top upload speed of 448.15 Mbps. Ookla® is the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, testing applications, and related technologies. Converge also secured awards in multiple categories during Ookla®’s Speedtest Awards™, including Best Internet Gaming Experience, Best Internet Video Experience, and Top-Rated Internet Experience in the Philippines.

NCR subscribers can further have seamless, instant, and HQ video experiences with Converge Vision Xperience Box, an all-in-one entertainment hub with over 88 multi-genre and multi-language local and international channels. The company is currently offering it with no cash out and plans to roll out the box to regional customers very soon.

Considered as the youngest and most robust end to end fiber network in the Philippines, Converge has been narrowing the digital divide and advancing digital democracy as the world undergoes rapid digitalization. The company's mission is to extend connectivity to the farthest and least developed areas of the Philippines to empower all Filipinos and businesses. (SPONSORED CONTENT)