Converge Powered Festival ML Tournament Cebu, Showcasing The GameChanger Experience

CONVERGE ICT Solutions Inc., the Philippines’ fastest growing fiber broadband provider, elevated the gaming scene in Cebu City with the launch of the Festival ML Tournament Cebu.

This dynamic event, tailor-fitted for the gaming community, featured Converge The GameChanger Plan with speed up to 800 Mbps that comes with low-jitter, low-latency, and high-prioritization and a top-of-the-line ASUS WiFi-6 gaming router providing local gamers with an unparalleled competitive platform.

The Festival ML Tournament Cebu, which occurred last January 19, 2024, from 10 am to 6 pm, transformed the roof deck of Iconique Mall in Downtown Cebu into a battleground for esports enthusiasts.