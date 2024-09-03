Crash-Proof Cryptos: Hidden Treasures in a Falling Market

Bitcoin (BTC): The Safe Bet To Buy In The Event of a Crypto Market Crash

The world's number 1 cryptocurrency, which arrived in 2008 thanks to the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto, has shown in its history that it is simply one of the best to buy in the event of a bear market or a strong correction. Currently capitalized at more than $1,000 billion, Bitcoin is considered "digital gold" and could take on the role of a safe haven in a few decades. But for now, there is still time to take advantage of its volatility.

To take a specific example, following its ATH (All-Time High) recorded in November 2021 at around $69,000, Bitcoin entered a violent bearish phase until January 2023, plunging the market into red candles. Those who bought $BTC at $15,900 after this significant drop can now boast performances of more than 340%. In our opinion, Bitcoin is the safest investment asset during a drop in 2024.

The best investments on a Bitcoin decline were made when the RSI (Relative Strength Indicator) technical indicator Weekly was below 35 in the bear market and below 50 in the bull market. We recommend using it to buy at the right time.

Solana (SOL): The Web3 Crypto is Performing Well After Its Fall

Founded in 2017 by Anatoly Yakovenko (former Dropbox and Qualcom engineer), Solana is the Web3 and adoption project par excellence. Its next-generation blockchain offers high performance and very low network fees, encouraging the creation of decentralized applications and projects. History has also shown that SOL is a great investment in the event of a dip.

From the previous bullrun to the bankruptcy of FTX, Solana had lost more than 95% of its value to reach a price around $10. Announced as dead, many investors decided to buy the cryptocurrency and ultimately achieved colossal performances. With +1790% performance in the space of 460 days, we have seen that the Solana blockchain is made to be adopted and to create the Web3 of tomorrow.

Even in the middle of a bull run, it is possible to see significant drops in Solana. This was the case recently, with a drop of over 40% in the space of a month, despite a generally positive trend. These times are perfect for reloading on SOL.