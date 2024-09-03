Crash-Proof Cryptos: Hidden Treasures in a Falling Market

During a market correction and a significant drop in the price of cryptocurrencies, it is often the time to open new lines on your portfolio or simply to strengthen your positions. As many DeFi investors say, “Buy the dip”. This simply means buying cryptocurrencies “on sale” following a drop.
We simply want to answer the request of our community members who want advice on which crypto to buy in case of a market decline. However, we cannot judge in any way the ideal time when you should invest in a currency in full decline. It can continue to fall until reaching -99%.
However, our ranking of cryptos to buy in a falling market in 2024 can help you react when you think it is opportune to make an entry.
The world's number 1 cryptocurrency, which arrived in 2008 thanks to the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto, has shown in its history that it is simply one of the best to buy in the event of a bear market or a strong correction. Currently capitalized at more than $1,000 billion, Bitcoin is considered "digital gold" and could take on the role of a safe haven in a few decades. But for now, there is still time to take advantage of its volatility.
To take a specific example, following its ATH (All-Time High) recorded in November 2021 at around $69,000, Bitcoin entered a violent bearish phase until January 2023, plunging the market into red candles. Those who bought $BTC at $15,900 after this significant drop can now boast performances of more than 340%. In our opinion, Bitcoin is the safest investment asset during a drop in 2024.
The best investments on a Bitcoin decline were made when the RSI (Relative Strength Indicator) technical indicator Weekly was below 35 in the bear market and below 50 in the bull market. We recommend using it to buy at the right time.
Founded in 2017 by Anatoly Yakovenko (former Dropbox and Qualcom engineer), Solana is the Web3 and adoption project par excellence. Its next-generation blockchain offers high performance and very low network fees, encouraging the creation of decentralized applications and projects. History has also shown that SOL is a great investment in the event of a dip.
From the previous bullrun to the bankruptcy of FTX, Solana had lost more than 95% of its value to reach a price around $10. Announced as dead, many investors decided to buy the cryptocurrency and ultimately achieved colossal performances. With +1790% performance in the space of 460 days, we have seen that the Solana blockchain is made to be adopted and to create the Web3 of tomorrow.
Even in the middle of a bull run, it is possible to see significant drops in Solana. This was the case recently, with a drop of over 40% in the space of a month, despite a generally positive trend. These times are perfect for reloading on SOL.
For the 3rd best cryptocurrency to buy in case of a market drop, we decided to place Pepe Unchained (PEPU). The idea of this new project is simply to develop a Layer 2 blockchain for one of the most popular Meme coins on the market: the famous Pepe. By freeing it from its chains and making it leave the ERC-20 network, Pepe Unchained wants to offer lower fees and new horizons to the members of the community.
If the market is in free fall, know that Pepe Unchained (PEPU) is not impacted for the moment, since it is still available in presale. In our opinion, it can be interesting to invest in future projects that are not yet subject to market volatility! Even if everything is in the red, Pepe Unchained will always display a price of around $0.0089105 (scalable during its presale) until reaching the end of its presale phase.
We believe that Pepe Unchained is an interesting theme because it becomes the first Layer 2 Meme Coin. It can be a good investment if you have available cash. Be careful: You will still have to wait for the PEPU to be listed on the markets in the hope of achieving performance.
Our 4th place of cryptos to buy in case of a drop is obviously: Bittensor (TAO). Arriving in January 2021, this decentralized network aims to completely revolutionize artificial intelligence and is often called the "Bitcoin of AI". Launched in OTC, without any advertising and with a revolutionary consensus of proof of intelligence, its TAO token is today prized by the largest investment funds.
With only 21 million tokens, Bittensor (TAO) is one of the most purchased cryptocurrencies during market declines. Many investors want to be part of this future where artificial intelligence is decentralized and where the different subnets, miners and validators are rewarded at their fair value. In August 2024, Bittensor rebounded by 50% after a fall in the entire market: in just 24 hours.
Currently capitalized at $1.6 billion, the TAO token can be a great line to add to your portfolio in case of a market correction. It is a cryptocurrency of the future, which has already caught the eye of Vitalik Buterin, Grayscale and many important players in the world of DeFi.
For the 5th position of the best cryptocurrencies to buy at the bottom of the fall, we decided to place Nervos Network (CKB) which impresses us every day for its technological advances, regardless of the market situation. Arriving in 2018 in China thanks to the Nervos foundation, this decentralized blockchain became the first Layer 2 on Bitcoin and the first to use RGB++ technology on the network.
This cryptocurrency is "only" capitalized at $330 million, but nevertheless displays a technological potential superior to many others. Nervos (CKB) could for example make it possible to create smart contracts and decentralized applications directly on the Bitcoin network! Its last fall following the bear market led to performances of up to +1500% and proved its investors right.
We believe that during a falling market, you should also invest in projects that continue their development and move forward. This is the case of Nervos Network (CKB), which survived a fall that lasted almost 2 years, and was able to count on many developers interested in this revolutionary blockchain.
We discovered Base Dawgz on June 4, 2024, and initially thought it was just another Meme Coin. We quickly realized that Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) wants to use Wormhole and Portal Bridge technologies to give its token interoperability on various blockchains: Base, Ethereum, Avalanche, Solana, and Binance Smart Chain! Potentially the future of Meme Coins, which should be traded everywhere.
The advantage of buying Base Dawgz is that you have access to a price of $0.007414 that can only change slightly during the different phases of its pre-sale. Not being listed on crypto exchanges yet, DAWGZ therefore allows you to avoid market volatility and open a new position for the future. With $2.8 million already raised by Base Dawgz, we believe that this cryptocurrency is a good investment idea if the market is doing badly.
Feel free to also use Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) staking after you make your purchase, as it allows you to earn an APY of over 950% at the time of writing. A great way to counter the downturns in the DeFi (Decentralized Finance) market.
Launched by the CEO of the company Otoy (specialized in graphics rendering), Render Network is a decentralized protocol allowing to take advantage of the computing power distributed by GPUs in the world through a common network. Concretely, users can share their unused power to earn Render tokens (RENDER), or rent one of the computing power. The project is often compared to NVIDIA, in a decentralized version.
Considering how NVIDIA has exploded on the stock market due to the growing demand for GPUs (thanks to the arrival of artificial intelligence), we think investing in Render Network (RENDER) during each dip is a great idea. Currently capitalized at $1.8 billion, this decentralized project is still very far from NVIDIA's $2.5 trillion, which shows its incredible long-term potential.
If you have the opportunity to accumulate tokens of this decentralized GPU project during market drops, our experts believe you could achieve significant performance in the years to come.
Although it may seem counterintuitive to some people new to the cryptocurrency market, the best investments are often made during a bear market, a correction, or even a capitulation.
The first reason is that the smartest investors react the opposite way to the masses. They buy fear and sell euphoria. This simply allows them to take advantage of the sometimes irrational movements of the market, which is pushed by a snowball effect towards falls of several dozen points, because of panic.
Furthermore, despite a significant drop in the DeFi market, the projects that are currently under development continue to work and maintain exactly the same fundamentals. Nothing to change, except the price of the token. It is often at the time of declines that filters can be made, since some were counting solely on their prices to move forward: this is why more than 90% of crypto projects disappear during each bear market.
So during a bear market, you have the opportunity to seize many opportunities on the most ambitious cryptocurrencies. You can simply add or strengthen lines in your portfolio for your long-term vision.
Although many say that you shouldn't "buy a falling knife", there are some opportunities that should be seized for your future in cryptocurrency investment. When it is possible to invest in an ambitious project at -50% of the usual price, it is a kind of windfall that is good to seize. We still recommend that you always wait 24 to 48 hours after a significant drop to analyze the market behavior and to place yourself, in order to avoid entering.
As you can see, buying cryptocurrencies during the fall is the best strategy to build your portfolio with a fairly low average cost. By optimizing your market entries, you also optimize your performance. (SPONSORED CONTENT)