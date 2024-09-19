'Create the Life You Want': Globe’s G Raffle Rush is back with incredible prizes

Create the life you want as Globe brings back G Raffle Rush, an exciting key feature of the annual G Day festivities that celebrate the company’s iconic 0917 prefix.
Running from September 1 to 30, 2024, G Raffle Rush lets Globe customers dream big. Imagine traveling to your favorite destination, worry-free grocery shopping for an entire year, or owning a brand-new electric vehicle—all for as little as one Globe Rewards point. Plus, the sooner you join, the more chances you have to qualify for weekly draws, so don’t wait!
In the first draw last September 10, lucky winners took home grocery shopping spree vouchers at SM worth Php 120,000, powered by Share Treats as well as HUAWEI Pura 70 Pro smartphones, and other Huawei devices.
The excitement continued in the second draw on September 17 where 5x P100,000 GCash or Samsung S24+ smartphones, and other Samsung devices were given away.
The stakes get even higher in the third draw on September 24, where one lucky winner will get to drive home a brand-new BYD Dolphin EV, while two others will win one of 2 Gogoro Jego smart scooters.
The final draw, set on October 4, offers the most coveted prize yet: a one-bedroom Avida Astrea condominium unit or a luxury vacation for four at El Nido, Palawan.
Winners will be announced on Globe’s social media channels after each draw after a callout validation. So always keep your lines open as you might be the next G Raffle Rush winner!
Simply download the GlobeOne app, join the Globe Rewards program, and redeem raffle entries using your Globe Rewards points. Each Rewards point equals five raffle entries, and the more points redeemed, the more chances to win— up to 250 entries for just 50 Rewards points. For every redemption, you will also get a free discount voucher from our partners - Yellow Cab, Jamba Juice, Krispy Kreme, Grab, and Move It!
In addition to the online raffle, Globe is also hosting an interactive G Raffle Rush on-ground activation at the GDAY Mega Weekend happening on September 20 and 21, 2024, at BGC C1 (in front of Shake Shack). It will feature fun activities where customers can win prizes such as Angkas vouchers, gadgets, and additional raffle entries for G Raffle Rush.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to test-drive Gogoro Jego units, making the experience both engaging and immersive.
“G Raffle Rush exemplifies Globe’s dedication to making everyday moments special. This initiative reflects our commitment to not only recognize our loyal customers and show them our appreciation but also enhance the wider community through memorable experiences and exclusive rewards,” said Jerome Patalud, Head of Globe Rewards.
G Raffle Rush has been made possible in partnership with Avida Land, Huawei, Samsung, Gogoro, ShareTreats, GCash, Yellow Cab, Jamba Juice, Krispy Kreme, Grab, and Move It.
Unlock these wonderful prizes by downloading the GlobeOne app from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei App Gallery to redeem Globe Rewards points.
To learn more, please visit http://glbe.co/GDayEveryday. (PR)