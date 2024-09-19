'Create the Life You Want': Globe’s G Raffle Rush is back with incredible prizes

Create the life you want as Globe brings back G Raffle Rush, an exciting key feature of the annual G Day festivities that celebrate the company’s iconic 0917 prefix.

Running from September 1 to 30, 2024, G Raffle Rush lets Globe customers dream big. Imagine traveling to your favorite destination, worry-free grocery shopping for an entire year, or owning a brand-new electric vehicle—all for as little as one Globe Rewards point. Plus, the sooner you join, the more chances you have to qualify for weekly draws, so don’t wait!

In the first draw last September 10, lucky winners took home grocery shopping spree vouchers at SM worth Php 120,000, powered by Share Treats as well as HUAWEI Pura 70 Pro smartphones, and other Huawei devices.