Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan boasts culinary treasures with diverse gastronomic dining venues.

The newly revamped Azure Beach Club, boasts a modern Asian cuisine menu against the backdrop of the resort’s pristine ocean. Chef Daniel Johnston, who brings 13 years of Southeast Asian culinary expertise, describes Azure as a blend of casual, modern dining with an array of cultural influences reflected in its dishes.

"We focus on seafood, given our beachfront location, and integrate authentic Southeast Asian flavors with a modern twist," Johnston shared. Azure's commitment to quality is evident in its sourcing practices, using local mangoes and coconut vinegar while importing premium steaks and lamb from New Zealand, Australia, and the US.

Visual elements also play a crucial role in enhancing the dining experience at Azure. "We use pastel-colored handmade plates from Bali to match our restaurant's concept, making dishes Instagrammable and innovative," Johnston explained. The menu, featuring everything from pizza with Indian, Thai, and Korean influences to US scallop ceviche and Thai satay, aims to cater to diverse palates.