Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan boasts culinary treasures with diverse gastronomic dining venues.

Nestled along the pristine shores of Mactan Island, Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan offers a gastronomic journey through its diverse dining venues. With each restaurant providing a unique culinary experience, the resort has become a sought-after destination for food enthusiasts.
Let's delve into Crimson Resort and Spa’s distinct and tasty offerings from its esteemed roster of restaurants:
Saffron Café: A feast of flavors
Saffron, the all-day dining restaurant at Crimson, offers a breakfast buffet with a mix of both international and local cuisines and a dinner buffet that takes guests on a culinary journey through different parts of the Philippines. Additionally, there are a la carte options featuring international and local specialties. Executive Chef Andrew Simpson described Saffron as a culinary journey through different regions of the Philippines and beyond.
"Our emphasis is on authentic Filipino food, but we also offer a variety of international dishes," Simpson shared. The café's breakfast buffet includes live action stations, ensuring a fresh and interactive dining experience. Saffron’s dinner buffet, available from Friday to Sunday, showcases a diverse range of flavors, from Filipino favorites to global cuisine.
Both breakfast and dinner have interactive live action stations, providing guests with personalized options based on their preferences. Saffron Café prioritizes sustainability by avoiding food waste and maintaining freshness, ensuring high-quality dining experiences.
Consistency and quality control are paramount at Saffron. "We train our chefs rigorously and listen to guest feedback to maintain high standards," Simpson explained. The café's ambiance, combined with the diversity of its menu, provides guests with a comprehensive dining experience.
Azure Beach Club: A contemporary coastal delight
The newly revamped Azure Beach Club, boasts a modern Asian cuisine menu against the backdrop of the resort’s pristine ocean. Chef Daniel Johnston, who brings 13 years of Southeast Asian culinary expertise, describes Azure as a blend of casual, modern dining with an array of cultural influences reflected in its dishes.
"We focus on seafood, given our beachfront location, and integrate authentic Southeast Asian flavors with a modern twist," Johnston shared. Azure's commitment to quality is evident in its sourcing practices, using local mangoes and coconut vinegar while importing premium steaks and lamb from New Zealand, Australia, and the US.
Visual elements also play a crucial role in enhancing the dining experience at Azure. "We use pastel-colored handmade plates from Bali to match our restaurant's concept, making dishes Instagrammable and innovative," Johnston explained. The menu, featuring everything from pizza with Indian, Thai, and Korean influences to US scallop ceviche and Thai satay, aims to cater to diverse palates.
omAKAse by Naoki Eguchi: An authentic Japanese experience
At AKA, guests can savor the essence of Japanese culinary artistry. Japanese Executive Chef Masahiro Kinoshita ensures an authentic experience by using ingredients directly sourced from Japan and select fresh local fish. "We provide guests with 100 percent Japanese cuisine, making them feel the atmosphere of Tokyo," Kinoshita said.
AKA's commitment to authenticity extends to its plating and ambiance. "We change our menu monthly to reflect Japan's four seasons, using seasonal fish and vegetables," Kinoshita added. With sections like the tempura and Robata charcoal station, sushi, and sashimi counters, AKA offers a traditional yet immersive dining experience.
The menu development at AKA focuses on maintaining the traditional Japanese culinary sequence. "We ensure that guests receive the best ingredients and authentic flavors," Kinoshita notes. Signature dishes include handcrafted sushi nigiri, tempura with authentic condiments, and takikomi sakana—each reflecting Japan's rich culinary heritage.
Enye by Chele Gonzalez: A modern Spanish soiree
Enye by Chele Gonzalez brings the flavors of Spain to Cebu, blending traditional and modern Spanish cuisine. Chef Javier Garcia Amador emphasized the unique dining experience at Enye. "Our menu offers a taste of Spain in both traditional and modern ways," Amador explained.
Maintaining consistency and excellence is key at Enye. "We follow recipes meticulously and ensure the highest quality ingredients from our suppliers," Amador said. Other elements such as Spanish music, cultural decorations, and traditional plating enhance the dining atmosphere.
Signature dishes at Enye include the Tuna Magnum, which blends ancient and modern culinary techniques, and the Brava Potatoes, a modern twist on a classic Spanish dish. For dessert, its Mango dish pays tribute to the Philippines, incorporating local mangoes into a traditional Spanish recipe.
Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan's dining venues each offer a unique culinary experience, catering to diverse tastes and preferences. From the contemporary Asian flavors at Azure Beach Club to the authentic Japanese cuisine at AKA, the modern Spanish dishes at Enye by Chele Gonzalez, and the extensive offerings at Saffron Café, guests are treated to a gastronomic journey like no other.
"People travel to try different cuisines, and at Crimson, they can enjoy a variety of high-quality culinary offerings," Chef Andrew Simpson concluded. Whether you're a local or a visitor, the resort's restaurants promise an unforgettable dining experience that celebrates both tradition and novelty.
