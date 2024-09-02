Crypto Dog in 2024: Top 10 Picks You Can't Miss

Meme Games ($MGMES): The Most Popular Crypto Dog for the Paris Olympics in 2024 on Solana

Arriving in July 2024 on the Solana blockchain, Meme Games is a crypto dog (and not only) symbolizing the 2024 Olympic Games. By grouping together popular tokens such as Pepe and Dogecoin, holders can get rewards if their favorite athlete wins. The Meme Games ($MGMES) presale began on July 11, 2024, just before the start of the Paris Olympics, attracting the attention of investors. To meet this growing interest, our team has put together a guide for acquiring this token in 2024.

Meme Games is built on Ethereum’s ERC-20 network, allowing users to stake their $MGMES in a pool. Currently, an annual yield (APY) of over 4,000% is possible, given that we are still in an early phase. The presale, which began on July 11, 2024, has a starting price of $0.009 per token, which will gradually increase over the course of the presale. This approach encourages investors to get in early to take advantage of the best rates.

The Meme Games token ($MGMES), built on Ethereum’s ERC-20 network, has a total supply of 2,024,000,000 tokens, 35.30% of which will be available during the presale. This initiative aims to merge the excitement of the Olympic Games with the world of Web3 and cryptocurrencies, leveraging the athletes’ performances in Paris. With each purchase made during the presale, a contest is triggered and a winner is randomly selected. A general leaderboard is available on the official website, allowing you to track the performance of the selected Meme Coins.

Wienerdog: This Crypto-Dachshund Offers an AI Trading Interface in 2024

Wienerdog is also a dog cryptocurrency, which this time wants to mix the field of Meme Coin and artificial intelligence. Launched on April 11, 2024, in pre-sale on its official website, $WAI has already raised more than $4.6 million. The famous "Sausage Army" is slowly starting to develop thanks in particular to the many influencers who relay the Wienerdog project.

Concretely, the $WAI will allow access to a predictive trading platform powered by artificial intelligence. Also, WienerAI is based on the ERC-20 network and therefore allows its first investors to use staking to accumulate tokens throughout the presale: in total, 13.8 billion tokens out of 69 billion are distributed in this way. We have no doubt: that Wienerdog will be one of the best dog cryptocurrencies in 2024.