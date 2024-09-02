Crypto Dog in 2024: Top 10 Picks You Can't Miss

Crypto dogs are even coins, whether utilitarian or not, that promote a dog (often the Shiba Inu breed). This phenomenon launched in December 2013 with the release of Dogecoin has become a sector in its own right on the market: currently capitalized at more than 49 billion dollars. We would like to list the 10 best crypto dogs to invest in in 2024.
Arriving in July 2024 on the Solana blockchain, is a crypto dog (and not only) symbolizing the 2024 Olympic Games. By grouping together popular tokens such as Pepe and Dogecoin, holders can get rewards if their favorite athlete wins. The Meme Games ($MGMES) presale began on July 11, 2024, just before the start of the Paris Olympics, attracting the attention of investors. To meet this growing interest, our team has put together a guide for acquiring this token in 2024.
Meme Games is built on Ethereum’s ERC-20 network, allowing users to stake their $MGMES in a pool. Currently, an annual yield (APY) of over 4,000% is possible, given that we are still in an early phase. The presale, which began on July 11, 2024, has a starting price of $0.009 per token, which will gradually increase over the course of the presale. This approach encourages investors to get in early to take advantage of the best rates.
The Meme Games token ($MGMES), built on Ethereum’s ERC-20 network, has a total supply of 2,024,000,000 tokens, 35.30% of which will be available during the presale. This initiative aims to merge the excitement of the Olympic Games with the world of Web3 and cryptocurrencies, leveraging the athletes’ performances in Paris. With each purchase made during the presale, a contest is triggered and a winner is randomly selected. A general leaderboard is available on the official website, allowing you to track the performance of the selected Meme Coins.
is also a dog cryptocurrency, which this time wants to mix the field of Meme Coin and artificial intelligence. Launched on April 11, 2024, in pre-sale on its official website, $WAI has already raised more than $4.6 million. The famous "Sausage Army" is slowly starting to develop thanks in particular to the many influencers who relay the Wienerdog project.
Concretely, the $WAI will allow access to a predictive trading platform powered by artificial intelligence. Also, WienerAI is based on the ERC-20 network and therefore allows its first investors to use staking to accumulate tokens throughout the presale: in total, 13.8 billion tokens out of 69 billion are distributed in this way. We have no doubt: that Wienerdog will be one of the best dog cryptocurrencies in 2024.
We had the pleasure of discovering when it announced its presale on May 28, 2024. Only one week later, the $PLAY token has already attracted more than $2 million in funds raised. This Playdoge crypto dog is not like the others, since it plans to offer a mobile game in Play2Earn to relaunch the legendary Tamagotchi on Web3. You will be able to play, take care of your dog, and earn $PLAY.
Launched on the BEP-20 network, a total of 9,400,000,000 $PLAY was issued by teams, who are allocating the funds as follows:
50% presale
12.5% marketing
12.5% project funds
7.5% Community Rewards
6% staking
Having the idea of reinventing the Japanese game with more than 80 million sales worldwide in the 2000s is very ambitious. PlayDoge is, in our opinion, the most interesting crypto dog to follow in 2024.
In 4th place, we would like to place , a brand new cryptocurrency project unveiled on June 4, 2024, to the general public. This wingsuit-equipped Shiba Inu uses absolutely all the latest technologies (like Wormhole and Portal Bridge) to allow $DAWGZ holders to travel across different blockchains: Base, Ethereum, Solana, BSC, and even Avalanche.
This new generation of crypto dog is interoperable and should therefore benefit from greater visibility by being available on the largest blockchains on the market. Base Dawgz also announced its “Be Social for Airdrop” program which will allow the most active members of the community to receive an exceptional Airdrop of $DAWGZ as soon as the pre-sale phase ends.
You may have discovered Poodl Inu’s poodle around February 20, 2024, when its presale was launched. After raising nearly $3,000,000, $POODL has pleased many of its holders thanks to the Proof-of-Stake consensus on the ERC-20 network. 2.1 million $POODL was earned simply through staking before its listing.
This dog meme coin has no real utility and only intends to do a lot of marketing work to propel its token during the next bullrun. Available for purchase on Uniswap, we are eagerly awaiting the next announcements on X, which could obviously refer to an upcoming listing on CEX. Currently priced at $0.0001824, $POODL is in our opinion one of the dog cryptos to watch in 2024.
Launched on December 25, 2023, the $BONK cryptocurrency has experienced simply astronomical performances! Considered the first crypto dog on the Solana blockchain, 50% of the total supply had been distributed for free in the form of Airdrop to network users and also to those who had purchased the Saga phone. Today in 6th position in the Meme Coin sector (2.2 billion capitalization), $BONK is one to watch in 2024.
It was in June 2021 that Elon Musk posted on Twitter that he was going to call his Shiba Inu "Floki", as a reference to the Vikings series. Jackie Xu then developed his token with a total supply of 10,000 billion $FLOKI with the idea of going further than a simple Meme Coin. "The People's Crypto" has notably launched into tokenization, Play2Earn (with the game Valhalla), NFTs, and decentralized finance.
Arriving in November 2023 on the Solana blockchain, Dogwifhat is simply a crypto dog wearing a hat. The idea may seem completely crazy, however: $WIF is the 4th largest capitalization in the sector, with $3.3 billion. The original photo of Dogwifhat's dog having also been sold as an NFT for the sum of $4.3 million, or even displayed on the Las Vegas Sphere, anything seems possible for $WIF in 2024.
Shiba Inu was born in August 2020 and was simply a joke to try to compete with Dogecoin. Called for a long time as the “Dogecoin Killer”, $SHIB was launched by Ryoshi (still unknown to this day) and is based on the ERC-20 blockchain. A real ecosystem is being created around this crypto dog: Shibarium, ShibaSwap, ShibTheMetaverse, and The Shib Magazine. $SHIB still has a bright future ahead of it.
Dogecoin hardly needs any introduction! Elon Musk and Tesla's favorite token was introduced as a joke on December 6, 2013 and in a few years became the number 1 in the sector, inspiring many other projects. Currently capitalized at $23.4 billion, $DOGE is the 9th cryptocurrency in the world in terms of capitalization. An achievement for a crypto dog, which could go even further in 2024.
When we talk about "Crypto Dog", we are talking about currencies that have a dog logo, acronym, or emblem. Popularized with the arrival of Dogecoin in 2013 and thanks to Elon Musk's passion for this type of cryptocurrencies, the sector has grown at high speed to reach more than 49 billion dollars today. These currencies are considered jokes, but also as currencies "For the People", which is its strength.
As with all narratives in the Web3 world, dog cryptocurrencies have undergone significant evolution in recent years and are no longer necessarily perceived only as Meme Coins. New utilities and initiatives like the SpaceX mission funded by Dogecoin are being launched by many projects. We are convinced that you should pay close attention to them in 2024. (SPONSORED CONTENT)