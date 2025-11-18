Crypto Hacks Hit Record Highs in 2025: How Best Wallet Sets a New Standard for Asset Security

303 cryptocurrency attacks were reported on the Chainalysis platform in 2024, a 22.2% rise over 2023. Finally, the total amount pilfered was $2.2 billion, a 7.45% rise from the previous year.

In 2025, things got worse. Pascal Gauthier, CEO of Ledger, revealed a startling statistic in just the first half of the year: $2.2 billion had already been pilfered, matching the total for the full year prior.This unprecedented criminal activity occurred despite the growing acceptance of cryptocurrency by traditional finance.

The largest hack in history occurred at the Dubai-based trading platform Bybit, when an astounding $1.5 billion worth of Ethereum (ETH) disappeared. Analysis has connected this attack to the North Korean outfit Lazarus.

Faced with this persistent insecurity, users are more vigilant than ever. And understandably so. Many are turning to cold storage. The hardware wallet market, valued at $918.28 million, could thus reach $14.5 billion by 2033, a dizzying increase of 1,479%.

Meanwhile, non-custodial Web3 wallets are gaining ground, like Best Wallet. Their promise? To combine the robustness of self-management with the simplicity of an app. With 250,000 monthly active users already, Best Wallet is making its mark. It's the choice that combines seamless transactions and security.

Inside Best Wallet’s Multi-Layer Security Architecture: MPC, MEV Shielding, and Beyond

Indeed, Best Wallet protects every interaction through multiple layers of defense. At its core: a non-custodial architecture. This, as we have seen, guarantees the user exclusive control of their private keys.

To strengthen this foundation, Best Wallet has integrated Fireblocks' MPC-CMP technology. This involves dividing private keys into multiple encrypted fragments and then storing them in a distributed manner.

In a more traditional approach, Best Wallet combines two-factor authentication (2FA) and biometric verification.Additionally, a personal cloud backup and streamlined recovery method take the role of conventional seed phrases for people who forget their login credentials. Restoring your wallet is still easy and safe, even if you misplace your phone.

Advanced Anti-Fraud Protection will soon be available on Best Wallet. Before transactions are completed, our technology finds and stops any suspicious activity, shielding users from phishing and other frequent threats.

For each transaction, the wallet will also incorporate MEV protection. This forms a shield against front-running and sandwich attacks. These are unfair tactics that manipulate the order of transactions. This layering of protections makes Best Wallet one of the most secure Web3 wallets on the market.

Among the key functionalities, it's worth mentioning the DEX integrated into Best Wallet. This allows you to trade directly within the application. No more risky connections to external platforms! The trading experience remains smooth, efficient, and risk-free.

Certified Secure: WalletConnect Recognizes Best Wallet’s Cutting-Edge Technology

Thanks to its commitment to security and user experience, Best Wallet logically obtained the official WalletConnect certification in 2025. Wallets that fulfill the strictest requirements are rewarded with this distinction.