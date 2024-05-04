Daily Bible Reading - May 5, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

6TH SUNDAY OF EASTER

Psalter: Week 2 / (White)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 98: 1, 2-3, 3-4: The Lord has revealed to the nations his saving power.

1st Reading: Acts 10: 25-26, 34-35, 44-48

As Peter was about to enter, Cornelius went to him, fell on his knees and bowed low. But Peter lifted him up saying, “Stand up, for I, too, am a human being.”

Peter then spoke to them, “Truly, I realize that God does not show partiality, but in all nations he listens to everyone who fears God and does good.

Peter was still speaking when the Holy Spirit came upon all who listened to the word. And the believers of Jewish origin who had come with Peter were amazed, “Why! God gives and pours the Holy Spirit on foreigners also!” For indeed, this happened: they heard them speaking in tongues and praising God.

Then Peter declared, “Can we refuse to baptize with water these people, who have received the Holy Spirit, just as we have?”

So he had them baptized in the name of Jesus Christ. After that, they asked him to remain with them for some days.

2nd Reading: 1 John 4: 7-10

My dear friends, let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves, is born of God and knows God. Those who do not love have not known God, for God is love.

How did the love of God appear among us? God sent his only Son into this world, that we might have life, through him. This is love: not that we loved God, but that, he first loved us and sent his Son, as an atoning sacrifice for our sins.

Gospel: John 15: 9-17

As the Father has loved me, so I have loved you. Remain in my love! You will remain in my love if you keep my commandments, just as I have kept my Father’s commandments and remain in his love.

I have told you all this, that my own joy may be in you, and your joy may be complete. This is my commandment: Love one another as I have loved you! There is no greater love than this, to give one’s life for one’s friends; and you are my friends, if you do what I command you.

I shall not call you servants anymore, because servants do not know what their master is about. Instead, I have called you friends, since I have made known to you everything I learned from my Father.

You did not choose me; it was I who chose you and sent you to go and bear fruit, fruit that will last. And everything you ask the Father in my name, he will give you. This is my command, that you love one another.

LECTIO DIVINA:

Read: Jesus told his disciples that as the Father has loved him, he has also loved them. He exhorted them to remain in his love.

The disciples will remain in Jesus’ love if they keep his commandments. Jesus remains in the Father’s love as he keeps the Father’s commandments.

Jesus spoke such things to his disciples in order that his joy may be in them and that their joy may be complete. Jesus commanded them to love one another as he has loved them.

Jesus loved them as friends and with great love that he would lay down his life for them. Jesus has revealed the Father to his disciples.

Jesus was the one who chose his disciples in order that they may bear lasting fruit. Now then, whatever the disciples ask in Jesus’ name, the Father will give them.

Reflect: Zero doubt, we are loved by Jesus. Jesus has always shown his great love for us.

First, he has shown the love he has for us by revealing the Father to us. By making the Father known to us, he has elevated our condition. We are no longer slaves. We are his friends.

Second, he has shown us his great love by laying down his life for us. It is the love that lifts up others. It is the love that offers one’s life.

Pray: Let us pray that we may grow in the love with which Jesus has loved us.

Act: Let us reach out to a friend with whom we did not communicate for a long time.

