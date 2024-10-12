Daily Bible Reading - October 13, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

28TH SUNDAY IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 4 / (Green)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 90: 12-13, 14-15, 16-17: Fill us with your love, O Lord, and we will sing for joy!

1st Reading: Wisdom 7: 7-11

I prayed and understanding was given to me; I asked earnestly and the spirit of Wisdom came to me.

I preferred her to scepters and thrones and I considered wealth as nothing compared with her.

I preferred her to any jewel of inestimable value, since gold beside her is nothing but a few grains of sand, and silver but mud. I loved her more than wealth and beauty and even preferred her to light, because her radiance never dies.

She brought with her all other good things, untold riches in her hands.

2nd Reading: Hebrews 4: 12-13

For the word of God is living and effective, sharper than any two-edged sword. It pierces to the division of soul and spirit, of joints and marrow, and judges the intentions and thoughts of the heart.

All creation is transparent to Him; everything is uncovered and laid bare to the eyes of Him to whom we render account.

Gospel: Mark 10: 17-30

Just as Jesus was setting out on his journey again, a man ran up, knelt before him and asked, “Good Master, what must I do to have eternal life?”

Jesus answered, “Why do you call me good? No one is good but God alone. You know the commandments: Do not kill, do not commit adultery, do not steal, do not bear false witness, do not cheat, honor your father and mother.” The man replied, “I have obeyed all these commandments since my childhood.”

Then Jesus looked steadily at him and loved him and he said, “For you, one thing is lacking. Go, sell what you have and give the money to the poor, and you will have riches in heaven. Then come and follow me.” On hearing these words, his face fell and he went away sorrowful for he was a man of great wealth.

Jesus looked around and said to his disciples, “How hard it is for those who have riches to enter the kingdom of God!” The disciples were shocked at these words, but Jesus insisted, “Children, how hard it is to enter the kingdom of God! It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for one who is rich to enter the kingdom of God.”

They were more astonished than ever and wondered, “Who, then, can be saved?” Jesus looked steadily at them and said, “For humans it is impossible, but not for God; all things are possible with God.”

Peter spoke up and said, “We have given up everything to follow you.” Jesus answered, “Truly, there is no one who has left house or brothers or sisters, or father or mother, or children, or lands for my sake and for the Gospel, who will not receive his reward. I say to you: even in the midst of persecution he will receive a hundred times as many houses, brothers, sisters, mothers, children, and lands in the present time; and, in the world to come, eternal life.

LECTIO DIVINA:

READ: Jesus was on his journey. A man ran up, asking Jesus about the things to be done to have eternal life. Jesus enumerated the commandments. The man said that he already obeyed all the commandments. Jesus looked at the man with love. He told the man the one thing the man still lacked. He challenged the man to go, sell his belongings, give the money to the poor and then come back in order to follow Jesus. The man went away sorrowful because of his great wealth. Then Jesus taught his disciples that it is hard for those who have riches to enter the kingdom of God. It would be easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich person to enter the kingdom of God. The disciples were astonished. Jesus further taught them that all things are possible with God. Peter answered that they left everything to follow Jesus. Jesus gave them the assurance of a hundredfold blessing and of eternal life.

REFLECT: Our commitment to follow Jesus is a commitment to a life of freedom. We are challenged to exercise the spirituality of detachment from enslaving material possessions. Wealth in itself is not bad but if wealth takes possession of us then it becomes a stumbling block that hinder us from following Jesus. Letting go is tantamount to letting God be God that he may set us free.

PRAY: Let us pray for God to set us free from our enslavement to material possessions.

ACT: Let us give away the things we do not use to those for whom they might be useful.

